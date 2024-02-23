It really was time for digital updates in the Audi Q2. The small SUV from Ingolstadt is finally getting a new infotainment display and even more extensive technical equipment. These innovations will be available in Europe from the second quarter of 2024, with prices starting at €28,600 in Germany.

With a diagonal size of 8.8 inches and a resolution of 1,270 x 720 pixels, the new MMI touch display will make its debut, completely replacing the previous system with the rotary dial on the centre tunnel. A storage compartment then takes the place of the so-called rotary pushbutton.

The MMI plus navigation system with MMI touch also includes an LTE module for fast data transfer and a Wi-Fi hotspot. After purchasing the vehicle, the systems also offer the Audi connect navigation infotainment services free of charge for three years, including online traffic information, online searches for points of interest (POI) and destinations, destination entry via the myAudi app, weather information, personalised online news, streaming and calendar access.

Two USB-C ports also make their debut, while the Connectivity Package includes the Audi smartphone interface, which mirrors Apple Car Play or Android Auto on the Q2's display.

The Audi Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster is also new in the small Audi SUV. It has a full HD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 720 pixels. In addition to classic information such as speed and engine revs, details on music tracks, Audi Connect services and the 3D navigation map can also be displayed. Using the controls on the Q2 's steering wheel, you can control the content and choose between three different layouts, including a "dynamic" mode that displays speed and revs using sporty design graphics.

Available hardware options include the 705-watt Sonos 3D audio system with 14 speakers, 15-channel amplifier and subwoofer, as well as the Audi phone box, which enables wireless charging of smartphones and data transmission via the vehicle aerial at 5G/LTE speeds.

Finally, the Audi's standard safety equipment is enhanced by the introduction of camera-based traffic sign recognition, which is able to recognise speed limits and drive-through restrictions.