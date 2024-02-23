Following its debut earlier this month, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is now available for orders in the United Kingdom. The sleek open-top vehicle has a starting price of £52,995 OTR for the base CLE 200 AMG Line model. The most expensive version is the CLE 450 4Matic in Premier Edition spec, starting at £76,765.
The convertible is sold in four trim levels, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus, and Premier Edition. Buyers can choose from a variety of powertrains, including four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines, as well as a four-cylinder diesel, all equipped with mild-hybrid technology. Below you can find the full pricing details.
|
Trim level
|CLE 200
|
CLE 300 4MATIC
|
CLE 450 4MATIC
|CLE 220 d
|
AMG Line
|
£52,995
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
£55,060
|
AMG Line Premium
|
£54,745
|
£59,745
|
£70,265
|
£56,810
|
AMG Line Premium Plus
|
£58,745
|
£63,745
|
£74,265
|
£60,810
|
Premier Edition
|
£61,245
|
£66,245
|
£76,765
|
£63,310
One of the highlights of the CLE Cabriolet is the multi-layer fabric soft top, which can be raised or lowered in just 20 seconds. The interior boasts a luxurious four-seat configuration and an overall arrangement that mirrors that of the CLE Coupe.
Under the bonnet, drivers will find a range of combustion engines, including a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor available in two output levels, delivering either 204 PS or 258 PS. For those seeking even more performance, the CLE 450 is equipped with a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol mill producing 381 PS.
On the diesel side, the CLE 220 d offers a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit with 197 PS. All models come with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 48-volt mild hybrid technology. Furthermore, the CLE 300 and CLE 450 models feature variable 4Matic all-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability. Full technical data can be found in the table below.
|Model
|CLE 220 d
|CLE 200
|CLE 200 4Matic
|CLE 300 4Matic
|CLE 450 4Matic
|Displacement
|1,993 cc
|1,999 cc
|1,999 cc
|1,999 cc
|2,999 cc
|Cylinder
|4
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Diesel fuel
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Power output
|197 PS
|204 PS
|204 PS
|258 PS
|381 PS
|Engine torque
|440 Nm
|320 Nm
|320 Nm
|400 Nm
|500 Nm
|Top speed
|145 mph
|147 mph
|144 mph
|155 mph
|155 mph
|0-62 mph
|7.9 s
|7.9 s
|8.0 s
|6.6 s
|4.7 s
|Drive
|RWD
|RWD
|AWD
|AWD
|AWD
Source: Mercedes-Benz