Following its debut earlier this month, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is now available for orders in the United Kingdom. The sleek open-top vehicle has a starting price of £52,995 OTR for the base CLE 200 AMG Line model. The most expensive version is the CLE 450 4Matic in Premier Edition spec, starting at £76,765.

The convertible is sold in four trim levels, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus, and Premier Edition. Buyers can choose from a variety of powertrains, including four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines, as well as a four-cylinder diesel, all equipped with mild-hybrid technology. Below you can find the full pricing details.

Trim level

 CLE 200

CLE 300 4MATIC

CLE 450 4MATIC

 CLE 220 d

AMG Line

£52,995

N/A

N/A

£55,060

AMG Line Premium

£54,745

£59,745

£70,265

£56,810

AMG Line Premium Plus

£58,745

£63,745

£74,265

£60,810

Premier Edition

£61,245

£66,245

£76,765

£63,310

One of the highlights of the CLE Cabriolet is the multi-layer fabric soft top, which can be raised or lowered in just 20 seconds. The interior boasts a luxurious four-seat configuration and an overall arrangement that mirrors that of the CLE Coupe.

Under the bonnet, drivers will find a range of combustion engines, including a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor available in two output levels, delivering either 204 PS or 258 PS. For those seeking even more performance, the CLE 450 is equipped with a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol mill producing 381 PS.

On the diesel side, the CLE 220 d offers a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit with 197 PS. All models come with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 48-volt mild hybrid technology. Furthermore, the CLE 300 and CLE 450 models feature variable 4Matic all-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability. Full technical data can be found in the table below.

Model CLE 220 d CLE 200 CLE 200 4Matic CLE 300 4Matic CLE 450 4Matic
Displacement 1,993 cc 1,999 cc 1,999 cc 1,999 cc 2,999 cc
Cylinder 4 4 4 4 6
Diesel fuel Diesel Petrol Petrol Petrol Petrol
Power output 197 PS 204 PS 204 PS 258 PS 381 PS
Engine torque 440 Nm 320 Nm 320 Nm 400 Nm 500 Nm
Top speed 145 mph 147 mph 144 mph 155 mph 155 mph
0-62 mph 7.9 s 7.9 s 8.0 s 6.6 s 4.7 s
Drive RWD RWD AWD AWD AWD

Source: Mercedes-Benz