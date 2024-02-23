Following its debut earlier this month, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is now available for orders in the United Kingdom. The sleek open-top vehicle has a starting price of £52,995 OTR for the base CLE 200 AMG Line model. The most expensive version is the CLE 450 4Matic in Premier Edition spec, starting at £76,765.

The convertible is sold in four trim levels, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus, and Premier Edition. Buyers can choose from a variety of powertrains, including four-cylinder and six-cylinder petrol engines, as well as a four-cylinder diesel, all equipped with mild-hybrid technology. Below you can find the full pricing details.

Trim level CLE 200 CLE 300 4MATIC CLE 450 4MATIC CLE 220 d AMG Line £52,995 N/A N/A £55,060 AMG Line Premium £54,745 £59,745 £70,265 £56,810 AMG Line Premium Plus £58,745 £63,745 £74,265 £60,810 Premier Edition £61,245 £66,245 £76,765 £63,310

One of the highlights of the CLE Cabriolet is the multi-layer fabric soft top, which can be raised or lowered in just 20 seconds. The interior boasts a luxurious four-seat configuration and an overall arrangement that mirrors that of the CLE Coupe.

Under the bonnet, drivers will find a range of combustion engines, including a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor available in two output levels, delivering either 204 PS or 258 PS. For those seeking even more performance, the CLE 450 is equipped with a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol mill producing 381 PS.

Gallery: Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

35 Photos

On the diesel side, the CLE 220 d offers a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit with 197 PS. All models come with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 48-volt mild hybrid technology. Furthermore, the CLE 300 and CLE 450 models feature variable 4Matic all-wheel drive for enhanced traction and stability. Full technical data can be found in the table below.