The transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is as exciting as it is challenging. The pressure exerted by governments for the adoption of less polluting powertrains, China's intention to play a leading role in this market and the exponential growth of Tesla have increased demand for these cars worldwide.

Preliminary figures for 2023 indicate a total of 9.8 million pure electric light vehicles sold worldwide, representing 11% of global light vehicle sales. All of this is positive, if prices are not taken into account. According to a study carried out by JATO Dynamics in October 2023, the average price of an electric car in the United States is 35% higher than that of a petrol car and 39% higher in Europe. This is not the case in China, where the average price of an electric car is 27% lower than that of a petrol car.

Until the price gap narrows, BEVs will continue to play a lesser role, at least in Europe and North America.

Living with the enemy

The big price difference becomes a major problem when the same customer has to choose between electric, petrol or diesel within the same brand. While Tesla, Lucid, Polestar, NIO, Xpeng and many others have started out as purely electric car brands, traditional companies are having to face up to the transition, and it's not easy to go from decades of producing cars with internal combustion engines to producing electric cars. Not to mention the need to adapt their know-how and commercial structures to the new reality.

That's why we continue to see a wide range of petrol-powered cars alongside highly publicised electric cars. Although all car manufacturers are aiming to produce and sell only electric vehicles within the next 10 to 20 years, the current reality is that internal combustion engine cars account for around 80% of sales (including mild hybrids and full hybrids).

ICE vs electric

Meanwhile, electric cars are struggling to gain a foothold, partly because of their internal combustion engine counterparts from the same brand. This is one of the reasons why many electric models simply don't take off, or struggle to sell enough. There are many examples:

Two models per brand

ICE Brand BEV Golf 5 door Volkswagen ID.3 Tiguan Volkswagen VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 Passat Variant Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Q3 Audi Q4 e-tron Q3 Sportback Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback A7 Audi e-tron GT Q7 Audi Q8 e-tron Q8 Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback Leon 5-door Cupra Born Kodiaq Skoda Enyaq 500 Fiat 500e 600 Hybrid Fiat 600e 208 Peugeot e-208 308 Peugeot e-308 2008 Peugeot e-2008 C4 Citroen e-C4 DS 3 DS DS 3 E-Tense Corsa Opel Corsa-e Mokka Opel Mokka-e Astra Opel Astra-e Avenger Jeep Avenger Cooper MINI Cooper SE Countryman MINI Countryman BMW Serie 4 Gran Coupé BMW i4 5 Series Berlina BMW i5 Serie 7 BMW i7 X1 BMW iX1 X2 BMW iX2 X3 BMW iX3 GLA Mercedes EQA GLB Mercedes EQB GLE Mercedes EQE SUV GLS Mercedes EQS SUV E-Class Mercedes EQE S-Class Mercedes EQS Clio Renault Zoe Megane Renault Megane E-Tech XC40 Volvo XC40 XC90 Volvo EX90 S60 Volvo Polestar 2 F-Pace Jaguar I-Pace G80 Genesis G80 GV60 Genesis GV60 Kona Hyundai Kona Sonata Hyundai Ioniq 6 Niro Kia Niro Sportage Kia EV5 Telluride Kia EV9 X-Trail Nissan Ariya NX Lexus RX RAV4 Toyota bZ4X F-150 Ford F-150 Lightning Kuga/Escape Ford Mustang Mach E HR-V Honda E:NY1 Forester Subaru Solterra Equinox Chevrolet Equinox EV Blazer Chevrolet Blazer EV Silverado Chevrolet Silverado EV Sierra 1500 GMC Hummer EV Pickup XT5 Cadillac Lyriq Escalade Cadillac Escalade IQ

The author of the article, Felipe Munoz, is a specialist in the automotive industry at JATO Dynamics.