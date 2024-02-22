European brands have almost entirely snubbed the Geneva Motor Show 2024, while Chinese manufacturers are taking advantage of the revived Swiss event to present new products ready to make their European debut. Like the SAIC Group, which will debut its new IM brand, an acronym for Intelligent Mobility.

Coming to the Old Continent in 2025, it will be positioned in the premium segment of the market, with 100% electric cars with high technological content, not only as an SUV but the presentation press release also mentions a saloon. And it is precisely a saloon that will be the model brought to the Geneva Motor Show 2024.

Old-school flagship

It is called the IM L6 and it is a classic three-box flagship, without any hint of a raised (rugged soft-roader) trim or coupé lines. There are no official images, but it should look very much like the IM L7 that you can see in the photos, taking up the style of the front light clusters, handles submerged in the doors and - above all - the lidar perched on the roof.

IM L7 IM L7, il lidar

It is an element which the various driver assistance systems of the Chinese electric saloon gravitate around, with the ability to reconstruct everything that happens around the car in high resolution. There are no particular specifications or indication of the level of ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance system). We also know nothing about the mechanics, nor about the powertrain, except for the 800 Volt batteries - for ultra fast charging - with a range of 500 miles (800 km) presumably calculated on the more permissive Chinese homologation cycle.

The IM L6 will not be SAIC's only product at the Geneva Motor Show 2024 The Chinese group will also bring the MG3, a small hybrid competing with the Toyota Yaris, Renault Clio and Honda Jazz.