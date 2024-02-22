Land Rover pays homage to London's most glamorous district with the Defender 90 SW11 Limited Edition. Based on the Defender 90 X-Dynamic SE, the 90 SW11 can already be ordered with prices starting at €86,814 and will be produced in 50 units.

It is a Limited Edition exclusively reserved for the Italian market and, previewed at Milan Music Week, it sports an exclusive design inspired by the namesake location of Battersea Power Station, one of London's most iconic architectural landmarks (SW11 is the postcode district in south-west London).

A launch to the rhythm of music

The SW11 Limited Edition was created to show off its British origins, bringing to mind right from its name the Battersea Power Station, which was refurbished in Art Deco style and is a real hub in terms of culture, style and music. This is why the launch took place before Christmas during Music Milan Week, when an exclusive Defender event was held to welcome guests to an exclusive Defender House.

The SW11 Limited Edition can be recognised by specific black trim on both the body and wheels and features contrasting English Green inserts, inspired by the lush natural colours of Battersea Park.

This special colouring can be seen on the Defender lettering on the bonnet as well as on the grille and side air intake details, while the tailgate has been finished with the 'SW11 ONE OF FIFTY' badge and a discreet Union Flag accent.

It can be customised

Customers can choose to keep or eliminate the iconic external spare wheel, reducing its length to 4,323 mm while providing a greater view to the rear.

The interior features exclusive green detailing, with a laser-finished badge on each end inserted into the cross-member, visible whenever the doors are opened.

The SW11 Limited Edition is powered by the Defender's mild-hybrid D200 diesel, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.