As the UK gears up for a general election, a new study by Autocar has unveiled that motoring issues will be one of the key focuses for over a fifth of voters. With road infrastructure, fuel costs, and electric vehicle infrastructure taking the spotlight, motorists are poised to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

A comprehensive survey of 1073 drivers has shed light on the issues that will shape their voting decisions in the upcoming election. Topping the list of concerns is the dire state of road surfaces, with a staggering 70 per cent of respondents citing the urgent need to address potholes.

Following closely behind, the call to slash fuel duty and enhance the EV charging network has emerged as another top political priority, with 31 per cent of respondents voicing their support for each initiative. This resonates with recent findings from the House of Lords' Environment and Climate Change Committee, underlining the growing consensus on the imperative to bolster sustainable transport infrastructure.

However, the issue of speed limits has sparked a divide among drivers, with opinions split on the proliferation of 20-mph zones. While 33 per cent advocate for fewer restrictions, 28 per cent clamour for more, reflecting the ongoing debate surrounding road safety measures. This discourse has intensified following the Welsh government's implementation of a blanket 20-mph speed limit in urban areas last September.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, a majority of drivers (54 per cent) advocate for raising the motorway speed limit to 80 mph, with a notable 19 per cent endorsing the introduction of unrestricted, autobahn-style motorways.

Beyond road infrastructure and speed limits, ancillary matters such as parking, low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs), and clean air zones (CAZs) are also weighing heavily on motorists' minds. A staggering 83 per cent of respondents expressed a desire to abandon parking apps in favour of traditional payment methods, while 38 per cent advocated for the abolition of LTNs and CAZs.