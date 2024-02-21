Take a four-door Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance and make it 67 millimetres wider than the standard model with a front section including an integrated front spoiler and additional air intakes in the radiator grille, complete front wings and rear wing extensions (each with special Kevlar wheel arch linings), a multi-piece rear wing and rear diffuser. Oh my.

The Brabus Rocket 1000, which is now being offered in a run of 25 vehicles at a price starting at €535,500 (approx. £458,000), is finished. In return, however, it not only has the aforementioned visual flair and a much catchier name, but also a hefty performance upgrade.

The E Performance hybrid drive now has 1,000 PS, consisting of a 4.4-litre V8 biturbo petrol engine (with 796 PS), an electric motor with a two-speed gearbox (with 204 PS) and a 6.1 kWh lithium-ion battery. Brabus gives the maximum torque as 1,820 Nm. However, the power must be electronically limited to "only" 1,620 Nm.

Gallery: Brabus Rocket 1000 (Based on Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S)

184 Photos

The 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with electronically controlled rear axle differential lock is operated via a 9-speed sports transmission. There is a choice of automatic shifting or manual gear changes via the Brabus Race Carbon shift paddles on the steering wheel. Air suspension is standard and the suspension of the AMG GT is nevertheless lowered by 20 millimetres in the two driving modes "Comfort" and "Sport".

Braking is provided by a dual-circuit braking system with internally ventilated and perforated carbon-ceramic composite brake discs (420 mm at the front, 380 mm at the rear). The rims? They are five-spoke forged wheels with visible carbon aero discs. They measure 21 inches on the front axle and 22 inches on the rear axle.

Finally, we should talk about the driving performance: The Rocket 1000 is said to sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 2.6 seconds. This would make it 0.3 seconds faster than the standard model. The 124 mph (200 km/h) mark is reached in 9.7 seconds and 186 mph (300 km/h) in 23.9 seconds. As with the X290 (the internal Mercedes-Benz designation), the top speed is electronically limited at 196 mph (316 km/h) off the shelf.

Incidentally, Brabus gives fuel consumption figures of 9.6 l/100 km and 13.9 kWh/100 km. The emission value is 218 g/km and the electric range is said to be 8 miles (13 km) according to WLTP. Does anyone care about these figures? We doubt it ...