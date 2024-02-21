Many consumers are hesitating between buying the restyled Volkswagen Golf or its little brother, the Volkswagen Polo. The latest generation of the city car has improved in terms of technology, spaciousness and safety. The boot is similar: 351 litres compared to the Golf's 380 litres.

Although the Volkswagen Golf offers more mechanical variety, with more powerful engines and superior equipment, it also requires a higher outlay at the till. This leaves customers with a real dilemma in their minds.

Gallery: Volkswagen Polo 2024

6 Photos

The new Volkswagen Polo 2024

If you find yourself in this situation, Motor1.com has an interesting new development for the Volkswagen Polo. So far in Europe, the city car offers 1.0-litre TSI petrol engines with 95 PS and 110 PS, plus the sporty 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder with 207 PS (in GTI trim).

Other countries continue to enjoy the range's most environmentally friendly engine. This is the 90 PS 1.0-litre TGI, powered by compressed natural gas.

Well, the MY 2024 Volkswagen Polo now replaces its most balanced version. The 110 PS 1.0 TSI block is replaced by a new 115 PS version.

According to official information, it will initially be paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Full technical details of this version are not yet available. However, the acceleration from 0-62 mph has been improved: from 10.4 seconds for the 110 PS TSI DSG to 9.8 seconds for the TSI 115 PS DSG. However, the maximum torque remains at 200 Nm.

The new Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 115 PS with DSG automatic gearbox is now available on the European market. We can confirm that it will be available at least with the luxurious Style and sporty R-Line trim.