Peugeot has unveiled its integration of ChatGPT artificial intelligence into its latest generation models. ChatGPT is an advanced AI-based technology developed by OpenAI, which now finds its home within the brand’s digital cockpit. The phrase "OK Peugeot" activates the function, providing users with instant access to a wealth of knowledge and assistance.

In this application, ChatGPT is capable of addressing a myriad of inquiries, from navigating city landmarks to entertaining passengers with interactive quizzes during long journeys. By leveraging its vast repository of data, the system delivers sophisticated, accurate, and concise responses, enriching the driving experience. Peugeot says that if your kids are starting to get tedious during long trips, ChatGPT could help you by asking them interesting questions.

Eligible models equipped with connected navigation, including the 208, 2008, 308, and others, will feature ChatGPT within the i-Cockpit. Retrofit to older generation vehicles isn’t planned for the time being. As part of a pilot phase, Peugeot is offering customers the opportunity to activate and utilise ChatGPT free of charge for a period of 6 months.

"We are thrilled to introduce ChatGPT into our latest generation models, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions," a spokesperson for Peugeot commented. "With ChatGPT, we aim to not only enhance the functionality of our voice assistant but also create a truly immersive and intuitive driving experience for our customers."