Land Rovers have long dominated the charts as the United Kingdom’s most stolen vehicles but the situation is very different when it comes to electric cars. According to newly released data, there’s an alarming rise in EV thefts across the UK with a concerning 8 per cent surge in crimes, reaching a staggering 132,489 attempts.

The findings, compiled through Freedom of Information Requests (FOI) sent to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), unveil a worrying trend in EV thefts, with Kia Niro owners facing the highest risk. There were 199 reported instances of Niro theft in 2023, more than double the next most targeted vehicle, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which recorded 96 reported incidents.

Of particular note is the exponential increase in thefts of certain models. The Ioniq 5, for instance, saw a staggering 9,600 per cent rise in thefts compared to the previous year, with only one reported theft in 2022 ballooning to 96 in 2023.

Top 10 most stolen EVs in the UK

Make/Model Cars Stolen In 2023 % Of Total Stolen Cars In 2023 Cars Stolen In 2022 % Increase from 2022-2023 Kia Niro 199 21.37% 36 453% Hyundai Ioniq 5 96 10.31% 1 9500% Kia EV6 91 9.77% 0 N/A Nissan Leaf 88 9.45% 58 52% Hyundai Kona 47 5.05% 31 52% Jaguar I-Pace 45 4.83% 36 25% Hyundai Ioniq 44 4.73% 21 110% MG ZS 17 1.83% 5 240% MG 5 15 1.61% 3 400% Audi e-tron 14 1.50% 12 17%

The surge in electric vehicle thefts isn't limited to specific models but is also indicative of a broader trend within the automotive industry. Notably, Kia emerges as the primary target, with 290 electric cars stolen in 2023, representing a significant portion of all stolen EVs. Hyundai follows closely with 187 electric cars stolen, while Nissan secures the third spot with 91 EVs stolen.

Despite the Tesla Model Y – the world’s most popular new car last year – and Model 3 ranking as the best-selling electric vehicles in the UK in 2023, Tesla surprisingly didn’t qualify within the top five most stolen EV brands in the UK. However, the overall count of Tesla thefts, standing at 29 for the year, underscores the need for continued vigilance.

Top five most stolen EV manufacturers in the UK

Make Total Stolen % Of Stolen EV’s Kia 290 31% Hyundai 187 20% Nissan 91 10% Jaguar 45 5% BMW 39 4%

Commenting on the findings, experts highlight the importance of enhanced security measures and public awareness campaigns to mitigate the risk of EV thefts. With the EV market continuing to expand, addressing this concerning trend is paramount to ensuring consumer confidence and safeguarding valuable assets.