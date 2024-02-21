Land Rovers have long dominated the charts as the United Kingdom’s most stolen vehicles but the situation is very different when it comes to electric cars. According to newly released data, there’s an alarming rise in EV thefts across the UK with a concerning 8 per cent surge in crimes, reaching a staggering 132,489 attempts.

The findings, compiled through Freedom of Information Requests (FOI) sent to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), unveil a worrying trend in EV thefts, with Kia Niro owners facing the highest risk. There were 199 reported instances of Niro theft in 2023, more than double the next most targeted vehicle, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which recorded 96 reported incidents.

Gallery: Kia Niro EV (2022)

Kia Niro EV (2022) in the first seat sample
19 Photos
Kia Niro EV (2022) in the first seat sample Kia Niro EV (2022) in the first seat sample Kia Niro EV (2022) in the first seat sample Kia Niro EV (2022) in the first seat sample Kia Niro EV (2022) in the first seat sample Kia Niro EV (2022) in the first seat sample Kia Niro EV (2022) in the first seat sample

Of particular note is the exponential increase in thefts of certain models. The Ioniq 5, for instance, saw a staggering 9,600 per cent rise in thefts compared to the previous year, with only one reported theft in 2022 ballooning to 96 in 2023.

Top 10 most stolen EVs in the UK

Make/Model

Cars Stolen

In 2023

% Of Total Stolen

Cars In 2023

Cars Stolen

In 2022

% Increase from 2022-2023

Kia Niro

199

21.37%

36

453%

Hyundai Ioniq 5

96

10.31%

1

9500%

Kia EV6

91

9.77%

0

N/A

Nissan Leaf

88

9.45%

58

52%

Hyundai Kona

47

5.05%

31

52%

Jaguar I-Pace

45

4.83%

36

25%

Hyundai Ioniq

44

4.73%

21

110%

MG ZS

17

1.83%

5

240%

MG 5

15

1.61%

3

400%

Audi e-tron

14

1.50%

12

17%

The surge in electric vehicle thefts isn't limited to specific models but is also indicative of a broader trend within the automotive industry. Notably, Kia emerges as the primary target, with 290 electric cars stolen in 2023, representing a significant portion of all stolen EVs. Hyundai follows closely with 187 electric cars stolen, while Nissan secures the third spot with 91 EVs stolen.

Despite the Tesla Model Y – the world’s most popular new car last year – and Model 3 ranking as the best-selling electric vehicles in the UK in 2023, Tesla surprisingly didn’t qualify within the top five most stolen EV brands in the UK. However, the overall count of Tesla thefts, standing at 29 for the year, underscores the need for continued vigilance.

Top five most stolen EV manufacturers in the UK

Make

Total Stolen

% Of Stolen EV’s

Kia

290

31%

Hyundai

187

20%

Nissan

91

10%

Jaguar

45

5%

BMW

39

4%

Commenting on the findings, experts highlight the importance of enhanced security measures and public awareness campaigns to mitigate the risk of EV thefts. With the EV market continuing to expand, addressing this concerning trend is paramount to ensuring consumer confidence and safeguarding valuable assets.

More car theft reports:

ford fiesta britains most stolen car The Ford Fiesta is Britain's most stolen car
range rovers expensive insurance london Range Rovers are painful to insure in London due to high theft risk

Source: Leasing Options