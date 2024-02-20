In addition to the Turbo E-Hybrid (680 PS), the Porsche Panamera now adds two more plug-in hybrid versions to the range: 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid. The first one delivers 470 PS and 650 Nm combined from the familiar 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine with 304 PS and a 190 PS electric unit.

Performance is really good, with 0-62 mph in just 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph. The electric range is 59 miles, but not on a combined cycle, but in urban use.

Gallery: Porsche Panamera 2024

63 Photos

The 4S E-Hybrid is even more powerful, with 544 PS and 750 Nm, as the V6 engine delivers 353 PS in this variant (the electric powertrain is the same). Performance is also improved: 0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph.

These new PHEVs are fitted with a 25.9 kWh (gross) battery capacity. Charging at 11 kW AC, it can be ready in just over two hours and 30 minutes. Of course, the PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission with eight speeds is not missing.

The cars always start in E-Power electric mode and have six driving modes. The most frequently used is Hybrid Auto, which automatically manages the operation of the two power plants. If navigation is activated, the Panamera 2024 adapts the hybrid system to extend zero-emission distances as far as possible.

The E-Hold option maintains the battery level and E-Charge increases it when the combustion engine is running (consumption is increased). In Sport and Sport Plus modes, the car enjoys an even sportier feel and performance.

All Panamera models are fitted as standard with PASM adaptive air suspension with two-valve dampers, while the new Porsche Active Ride, is available as an option. In essence, it keeps the vehicle in a constant horizontal position at all times during sporty driving.

Standard equipment on the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid includes 19-inch alloy wheels, black brake calipers and Matrix LED headlights (HD-Matrix LED headlights are optional). The 4S E-Hybrid adds 20-inch Panamera AeroDesign light-alloy wheels, silver sports tailpipes and ten-piston red brake calipers on the front axle. In this case, for an extra charge, customers can fit PCCB carbon discs. The boot capacity of these plug-in hybrid versions is slightly reduced from 494 to 421 litres.

UK deliveries of the new Panamera plug-in hybrids will begin in the second quarter of 2024 and these are their prices: