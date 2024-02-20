The question of Stellantis plants in Italy is on the agenda, with politicians calling on the group to confirm its commitment to producing a million cars a year in the Bel Paese. A target that could be reached thanks to Stellantis' recent entry into the capital of Leapmotor (with 21.2%), a young Chinese brand ready to make a big splash in Europe.

According to rumours reported by Automotive News, the Mirafiori plant could, from 2026, become the 'home' of Chinese models destined for sale on the Old Continent, with a production capacity of 150,000 units a year.

A new hope

All Maseratis are currently produced at Mirafiori, with the exception of the MC20, the electric Fiat 500 and its Abarth counterpart. On 31 March, the Maserati Levante will say farewell; its successor will not arrive until 2027 and will be assembled in Cassino. Production of the electric 500 will come to an end in 2026. With the new generations based on the STLA Small platform, it will move to Pomigliano d'Arco.

Leapmotor C10 at the 2023 Munich Motor Show

Looking at the timetable, the alternation between the small electric model and the Leapmotor model(s) would suit perfectly. To support this indiscretion, Carlos Tavares (CEO of Stellantis) said a few days ago:

"If we have the opportunity, because it makes economic sense, to produce Leapmotor cars in Italy, of course we will".

The Portuguese executive went on to stress that the possibility of introducing the Chinese brand's models in Europe could be a major asset:

"It simply depends on our competitiveness in terms of costs and quality".

This was confirmed by a Group spokesman, who declined to comment further.

Why would it be profitable?

Producing Chinese electric cars in Europe would help Stellantis to bring low-cost models to market, without risking the customs duties that could result from the EU's investigation into unfair practices by Chinese car brands.

Leapmotor T03

In addition, the joint venture Leapmotor International, headed by Stellantis with a 51% stake, was set up precisely for this purpose: to hold the exclusive rights to export, sell and manufacture Leapmotor products outside the Chinese region.

At present, the Chinese brand still has low production and sales figures. In Europe, it is only present with the T03, sold by parallel import in France. However, plans call for the launch of five global models over the next two years. At the 2023 Munich Motor Show, the C10 electric SUV was presented, the first model to be developed for the global market.

Leapmotor at the Munich Motor Show 2023