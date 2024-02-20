The new Toyota Corolla has gained a lot since its last updates. Although the aesthetic tweaks are not too obvious, the interior has improved thanks to the 12.3-inch digital instrumentation and the 10.5-inch multimedia system.

Add to that the optimisation of the driving aids and new equipment such as the digital key and particle ioniser, and it is a class leader in the category. It is up against the Ford Focus, Mazda3, Vauxhall Astra, Peugeot 308, SEAT Leon and the restyled Volkswagen Golf.

The Toyota Corolla 2024 is available in three body styles: compact five-door, estate Touring Sports and Sedan. To appeal to more dynamic customers, the brand offers the sporty GR SPORT trim on hatchback versions.

But if we take a closer look at this model, we find a very appealing new model, which is already available in Europe. We are talking about the elegant four-door bodywork... with the most suggestive finish!

Sporty styling

Aesthetically, the new Toyota Corolla Sedan GR SPORT 2024 is distinguished by specific bumpers, black mirror caps, exclusive wheels and a rear spoiler. There are also special logos and spectacular seats in the cabin.

Under the bonnet, this version features the latest evolution of the manufacturer's 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain. It produces 140 PS and is linked to the e-CVT automatic gearbox; according to official records, it accelerates from 0-62 mph in 9.3 seconds and reaches 112 mph.

With 140 PS

In terms of fuel consumption, it is rated at a combined fuel consumption of 4.6 litres per 100 km, according to the WLTP cycle. Incidentally, this elegant 4.63-metre long body benefits from a good boot (471 litres capacity).

Finally, all that remains is to inform you of its prices. If we look at the Polish market, the new 140 PS Toyota Corolla Saloon 1.8 Hybrid GR SPORT 2024 is available from 142,400 PLN, which is about £28,000 at the current exchange rate.