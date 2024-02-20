The Seres 3 – an affordable battery-powered electric vehicle from China – will soon be available for orders in the United Kingdom. Arriving at UK showrooms this spring, the zero-emissions SUV has a starting price of £29,995 OTR.

On the outside, the Seres 3 isn’t exactly handsome but at least it looks distinctive and well-proportioned. The SUV rides on 18-inch anthracite-finish alloy wheels and has front and rear LED lights as standard equipment. Inside the cabin, there’s a minimalist design language with leather-style upholstery and a large tablet-like screen on the centre console.

Gallery: Seres 3 (UK spec)

3 Photos

The model’s lineup offers two trim levels: the entry-level Active variant and the top-level Spirit variant priced from £31,995 OTR. The Active model comes equipped with keyless start, a reversing camera, air conditioning, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display. Meanwhile, the Spirit variant adds further sophistication with features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and heated front seats. We are happy to report the car also comes with a spare tyre in the boot, which is something most new electric vehicles don't have.

Under the bonnet, power is generated by a single 163-PS electric motor, good for a 0 to 62 miles per hour acceleration in around 9 seconds. A 54-kWh battery pack provides the electric energy with Seres promising a range of up to 205 miles between two charges measured by the WLTP. The electric SUV has rapid charging capabilities of recharging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.