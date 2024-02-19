The estate body was, until a few months ago, one of the least utilised in the new world of electric cars. In recent times, however, we have seen the debut of numerous zero-emission family cars and the latest in this small group is the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer.

As we anticipated in the preview video, this is one of Wolfsburg's first estates not to adopt the iconic Variant designation, replaced by the new name. Let's find out what it looks like.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, the exterior

The new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer shares most of its design and exterior dimensions with the fastback saloon version. In fact, both are 4.96 metres long and have a wheelbase of 2.97 metres, with body overhangs that are rather limited - a solution designed to have as much space as possible in the passenger compartment.

Naturally, as one would expect, the two models differ mainly in the rear clip, where the new estate Tourer has a less sloping roofline to increase the load volume upwards.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer 2024

In a nutshell, the line of this new Tourer was conceived by Volkswagen designers to represent the middle ground between the recently revamped Passat Estate and the iconic Arteon Shooting Brake, the family version of the coupé saloon that has been enjoyed by many of the brand's European customers over the years.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer 2024

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, the interior and boot

Moving on to the interior, the first thing to talk about is definitely the new load volume. The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, in fact, thanks to the modifications to the rear we have just mentioned, offers a load space of 605 litres in a five-seat configuration or 1,714 litres with the second row folded down, a figure naturally higher than that of the saloon.

To make another 'in-house' comparison, this is slightly less than that of the current latest-generation Passat Variant (690-1,920 litres), but still very high for its category and higher than that of the Arteon Shooting Brake (583-1,632 litres).

VW ID.7 Tourer 2024, the boot

As already mentioned, the differences in space have all been achieved in height, since, according to Volkswagen itself, the dimensions of the boot floor have remained unchanged from those of the saloon.

Therefore, for those who love numbers, the length of the floor up to the rear bench is 1.08 metres, a figure that can be increased to just under 2.00 metres by folding down the rear seat backrests, while the width is exactly one metre.

VW ID.7 Tourer 2024, gli interni

In terms of technology, then, compared to the saloon version, the MIB4 infotainment system debuts on the Tourer, with completely new hardware and software and a 15-inch display.

The ChatGPT-based IDA voice assistant, which allows control of many of the car's functions and is also able to answer targeted questions on any subject, thanks to access to online databases, is also among the features. Finally, as on the saloon, there is also no shortage of the latest generation ErgoActive Plus seats, which we talked about in great detail on InsideEVs.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, the preview video

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, the mechanics

The new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is expected to arrive on the European market in the coming months. Initially, the estate version of Wolfsburg's electric saloon will be offered in Pro and Pro S versions, both with a power output of 286 PS, generated by the new APP550 motor positioned under the rear axle.

The difference between the two trims, however, will be at the level of the battery pack: the Pro version, in fact, is equipped with the previous generation 77 kWh battery, while the Pro S version, on the other hand, is equipped with the new 86 kWh battery. In the first case the charging power is 175 kW, in the second 200 kW. The company has not yet declared the official range figure according to the WLTP cycle, but only an approximate value of 427 miles (687 km) for the Pro S version.

Il motore della Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer 2024

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, prices

Prices and availability of the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer for the UK have not yet been announced, as we are still waiting for the saloon's prices. However, we expect that it will not differ too much from the saloon version already announced in Germany, which starts at €56,995 (approx. £48,800 at the current exchange rate) in the Pro version.

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, the competitors

As we have said, the selection of electric estates is currently very small. Within it there are models we have not yet seen in the UK, such as the NIO ET5 Touring or the Zeekr 001, both winking at shooting brakes, but also models that are already on sale, such as the Peugeot e-308 estate, Opel-Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric or the Chinese MG5.