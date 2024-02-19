Without a doubt, last week was the week of the 2024 Lancia Ypsilon, a hatchback that represented the rebirth of the brand outside Italy. We know that the premium model will be accompanied by two more models, the Gamma in 2026 and the Delta in 2028. What if the latter were to resemble the legendary compact hatch of the 1980s and 1990s?

This digital recreation by Nikita Chuicko shows a hypothetical Lancia Delta Integrale based on the 20th-century sports car, but with modern components. And we absolutely love it.

Of course, it would be great to see this car on the road in four years' time, but we still don't know anything about the shape of the resurrected model. In fact, don't be surprised if it's a crossover or even an SUV for a better market performance. Ford did it with the Mustang Mach-E, why can't Lancia do the same?

What we can guess is its design, as the new Lancia is based on the Pu+Ra HPE prototype, as seen on the new Ypsilon and the front end with the corporate chalice. So, sadly, we will not see an "eighties" Delta.

Also, unless there is a surprise, it will only use zero-emission powertrains. Fortunately, there are brands that are looking to their history to create aesthetically interesting electric cars. We are talking about Renault, whose electric R4, R5 and Twingo will be very close to the original models.

Will there be a Delta Integrale?

Luca Napolitano, Lancia's CEO, said at the time that the new Delta will be "exciting" and a "manifesto of progress and technology". We really hope it will be, and that it will be a blast to drive.

Theoretically, if the Ypsilon will have the HF version (240-PS electric version), we should expect the 2028 Delta to also have an Integrale variant, with two electric motors, all-wheel drive, and high combined output. We'll see what the future holds...