Following the launch of the new generation electric and combustion-powered Mini models, the company now introduces a new entry-level battery-powered car. The Cooper E Classic is the latest addition to the brand’s lineup that will be offered as the most affordable electric hatch.

The new Cooper E Classic joins the revamped Mini model family, available in three distinct trims. As the entry-level one, the Classic Trim features expressive body colours and contrasting roof finishes. Particularly eye-catching is the Sunny Side Yellow exterior finish seen in the car depicted at the gallery below.

Gallery: Mini Cooper E Classic

57 Photos

Within the Classic Trim, the cockpit features surfaces adorned with two-tone black and blue knit material, creating a stylish contrast against the high-quality synthetic leather seats available in grey or black with a perforated houndstooth pattern. Just like any other Mini, the company promises, the steering wheel offers direct handling, while the vehicle's dynamics are optimised with an increased track width and a longer wheelbase.

“With the new all-electric Mini Cooper E, we are offering a great entry-level option into the new Mini family. Its 184 PS guarantees exciting agility and exciting acceleration without any sacrifices,” says Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini.

Equipped with a 40.7-kWh battery, the Cooper E Classic achieves an impressive range of 189 miles in the WLTP test cycle, while a 28-minute charge with a DC output of up to 75 kW can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent. Under the bonnet, the 184 PS electric motor delivers a maximum torque of 214 pound-feet. The 0 to 62 mph acceleration takes 7.3 seconds.

With aerodynamically optimised designs, the Cooper E Classic is available with a choice of rims with sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches. Optionally available are LED headlights.

Just recently, Mini also unveiled the Cooper C and Cooper S with combustion engines. These models are offered in Essential, Classic, Favoured, and JCW grades, offering a wide range of customisation options.