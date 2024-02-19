A Jaguar I-Pace, purchased in 2018 by His Majesty King Charles for personal use, gears up for sale. Scheduled to go under the hammer on Saturday, 2 March, at Ascot Racecourse by Historics Auctioneers, this electric vehicle carries unmatched royal provenance.

The zero-emissions crossover holds significance not only as the first electric car owned by a member of the royal family but also as a testament to Prince Charles's dedication to environmental causes. Acquiring the top-tier I-Pace EV400 HSE all-wheel-drive model for approximately £60,000, the Prince took delivery in September 2018. Notably, a fast charger was installed at Clarence House, his official London residence, preceding the car's arrival.

Gallery: Jaguar I-Pace owned by King Charles for sale

3 Photos

Adhering to the Prince's personal preferences, the high-specification vehicle features a unique Loire Blue exterior finish, making it the sole I-Pace to sport this colour. Internally, passengers are treated to a lavish Light Oyster Windsor leather interior.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family, Prince Charles personally clocked approximately 3,000 miles in the car before returning it to Jaguar in December 2020. Later, the vehicle was made available for sale through its appointed dealer, Jaguar North Oxford.

Expected to fetch between £55,000 and £70,000, the King’s electric Jaguar remains in impeccable condition after traversing 35,000 miles. The auction is part of Historics Auctioneers’ offering of 180 classic and collector cars at Ascot Racecourse, commencing at 9:30 am on Saturday, 2 March.

In a related development earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth II's Land Rover Range Rover, a long wheelbase version from the Autobiography trim level, was also listed for sale. Commissioned by the Royal Household in March 2016, this distinguished vehicle played a prominent role during various high-profile events, including the state visit of Barack Obama to the United Kingdom in the same year.

