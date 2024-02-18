One of the opportunities offered by electric power is to revive the cars of the past, by stripping them of their old combustion engines and fitting them with electric powertrains. Of course, when this is done on sports cars full of charm and history, some people grimace. But that's not the case.

The protagonist of this new restomod is the Fiat 500 Spiaggina, a legendary version without doors and roof of the car that powered Italy. A model born in the 1950s and now a cult object, brought back to life by Aznom Automotive with, of course, a 100% electric heart.

Ready for summer

It's called 500 Spiaggina E-Classic and uses the original version, restored to its original mechanical and aesthetic qualities, while retaining all the charm of the era. Behind the rear sofa, however, there is no classic 2-cylinder engine. Instead, it is powered by a 27 PS electric motor fed by an 11 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, giving it a range of 56 miles (90 km) and a top speed of 55 mph (89 km/h).

500 Spiaggina E-Classic 500 Spiaggina E-Classic

It's certainly not a car for long journeys, just as the original 500 Spiaggina wasn't, but it's perfect for making the most of the summer in tourist resorts. It's also perfect for immersing yourself in the atmosphere of La Dolce Vita.

The bodywork is identical in every respect to the original. Awning instead of roof, chrome, ribbons instead of doors and an 'open-air' atmosphere. Only the instrumentation has been revised, with a circular element at the centre of which is a small display showing speed and remaining range. There are no super-screens or other modern features. Everything is as before.

With the 500 Spiaggina E-Classic, Aznom, a small manufacturer from Monza specialising in the production of supercars and luxury cars in very limited editions or as one-offs, has created the Toys For Boys brand, dedicated to building small series of electric and combustion restomods.