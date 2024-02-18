The Peugeot 408 could be a very interesting alternative for saloon lovers who don't want to make the leap to a conventional SUV. In fact, the French company is committed to a spectacular, crossover-like design that does not neglect practicality or performance.

In short, it is difficult to find a direct rival for the Peugeot 408. In a way, it can be compared to models such as the CUPRA Formentor and Renault Arkana. On the other hand, the Citroën C4 X has a simpler approach, and the Citroën C5 X is more luxurious.

Spanish range of the 408

The Peugeot 408's mechanical range has no diesel versions, starting with the three-cylinder 1.2-litre PureTech petrol with 130 PS. Above that, there are two plug-in hybrids, with 180 PS and 225 PS combined, which benefit from up to 39 miles (63 km) of electric range.

This model also debuts the 48V hybrid version, the e-DCS6 dual-clutch gearbox with six ratios and a 0.89 kWh battery. It produces 136 PS, accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 11.2 seconds and reaches 131 mph (211 km/h). It also consumes 5.1 litres per 100 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Considering the structure of the range, many consumers would like an engine with more power, but without the need to choose a plug-in hybrid version. That's why we at Motor1.com decided to investigate further... and we have found a very appealing alternative!

215 PS pure petrol

We're talking about the Peugeot 408 2024 with the four-cylinder 1.6-litre PureTech petrol engine, although in this case without hybridisation. This variant produces 215 PS, transmits 300 Nm of maximum torque to the front axle (at 2,000 rpm) and is linked to the eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The new Peugeot 408 1.6-litre PureTech EAT8 215 PS is already available on several international markets, however, no mention of the UK market. In Egypt, for example, it is offered with the luxurious Allure Pack or the sporty GT trim.

With all the facts on the table, we put the following question to our readers: would you like to see this 215 hp version marketed elsewhere? We'll keep an eye out for your answers on our social media profiles.