The BYD Dolphin is a compact electric car of Chinese origin with a lot going for it. Measuring 4.29 metres long, it competes against the Citroën ë-C4, CUPRA Born, MG4, Vauxhall Astra electric, Peugeot E-308, Renault Megane E-TECH Electric and the restyled Volkswagen ID.3.

Although the price factor is one of the main strengths of the BYD Dolphin, Motor1.com would like to focus on the technical details. After some research, we have discovered some very curious facts.

104 Photos

Get to know the BYD Dolphin 2024 range

The entry-level Active version produces 95 PS and 180 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 12.3 seconds, reaches 93 mph, and travels 38.9 metres under braking from 62 mph. It is the only one in the range with a torsional rear axle, and has a range of 211 miles (340 km) according to the WLTP cycle (309 mi / 497 km in urban use).

The intermediate Boost variant gets 177 PS, boosts torque to 260 Nm and its top speed reaches 100 mph. The battery remains unchanged: 44.9 kWh LFP (lithium-ferrophosphate), which weighs 331 kg. Its range is 196 miles (315 km) WLTP in combined cycle and up to 273 miles (440 km) in the city.

While the Active can charge at 7 kW in alternating current (7.3 hours), the Boost can charge at 11 kW (5 hours). To go from 10 to 80 percent DC (150 kW), it takes 38 minutes in both cases.

The Comfort and Design range-toppers deliver 204 PS and 310 Nm. Acceleration takes 7 seconds, they reach 100 mph and require 41.6 metres of braking from 62 mph. As with the Boost, they feature advanced multi-link rear suspension.

The 204 PS BYD Dolphin benefits from the most capable battery: 60.4 kWh capacity LFP, which weighs 420 kg. Its range is 265 miles (427 km) WLTP cycle and goes up to 347 miles (559 km) in urban areas. It needs 6.2 hours to charge at 11 kW and 40 minutes in direct current.

The entire range has a 345-litre boot, a capacity that rises to 1,310 litres with the seats folded down. Last but not least, this electric car is always fitted with Linglong Comfort Master tyres.