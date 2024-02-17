The new Renault 5 has yet to be officially presented, but Alpine has already been working on a sports version of the French electric baby for some time.

After showing the prototype A290_β last May, the transalpine brand started road tests. Recently, the A290 returned to show itself in the snow with a body that is still completely camouflaged.

Changes compared to the concept

In terms of aesthetics, it is clear that the final version of the Alpine A290 will not deviate too much from the prototype. However, one of the main changes will be the transition from a two-door to a four-door body.

In addition, the distinctive wheel design, with a square cut-out in the centre, looks set to remain unchanged, although it is expected that the size of the wheels used on the production version will be smaller than the large 20-inch ones fitted on the concept.

The spy photos show a front bumper with an aggressive design, although it is completely camouflaged at the moment. The bonnet features some unusual aerodynamic elements, while the headlights show an X-shaped graphic detail.

Turning to the interior, the A290 will abandon the prototype's mid-driver's seat configuration and adopt a more traditional cockpit layout, while on-board technology is expected to be largely inherited from the Renault 5.

Engines and prices

The Alpine A290 is expected to be offered in two variants, with the more powerful one delivering up to 270 PS. Both versions will be front-wheel drive, but there are no details yet on range and charging speed.

Prices? If the Renault 5 is expected to start at around £21,000, for the Alpine we expect a price list around £25,000 to £30,000 by virtue of the more powerful powertrains and an even more elaborate and aggressive look.

Photos: Stefan Baldauf