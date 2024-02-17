The new Dacia Spring is on the horizon. The new generation of the Romanian brand's small electric car is expected at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show and will receive a visual and technical overhaul. In reality, however, we will see it before then. As a teaser published on Dacia UK's Instagram page suggests, the Spring 2024 will be officially unveiled on 21 February.

The photo shows the small electric car in profile and emphasises the proportions, which are very similar to those of the current generation. Thanks to rumours and previews, however, we already know a lot.

But let's start with the photo of the Dacia Spring 2024: the small car will retain its SUV-like appearance, with dimensions that are likely to increase only slightly compared to the 3.73 metres of the current model. The changes concern some parts of the bodywork, especially the front end, which takes up the styling of the new Duster and gives the Spring a more mature look.

Dacia Spring 2024, our rendering

The interior of the Dacia Spring 2024 will also change and will most likely take its cue from the new Duster, starting with the richer infotainment. Digital instrumentation? Who knows.

However, the most important innovation will be found under the skin. The new Spring is to be based on the CMF-AEV platform, a further development of the current platform, which Renault Group CEO Luca De Meo describes as "the most favourable in the world" in 2022. It should ensure a reduction in weight and the introduction of new technologies, particularly in the area of safety. The motors and batteries of the small Dacia could also be improved in terms of performance and range, but there have been no official statements on this so far .

Certainly, the task of the new Dacia Spring will be to assert itself as the most affordable electric car on the market. Currently not sold in the UK, but confirmed to arrive this year, the current price in Germany is €12,750, as Dacia is offering a whopping €10,000 euros discount. Probably also to sell off the soon to be old model quickly. You can find all the details about the new Spring here from Wednesday 21 February.