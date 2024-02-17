In the 1980s, the Swedes saw the EV-1 as the future of the automobile. The concept built by Saab, which was first presented at the Los Angeles Motor Show in 1985, was quite revolutionary for the time.

The so-called Experimental Vehicle No. 1 (yes, "EV" did not yet stand for "Electric Vehicle") is an interesting 2+2 sports car with futuristic lines (based on the 900 Turbo 16V) and state-of-the-art technology, some of which would also be used in the production models of the following years and set Saab apart from the competition towards the end of the millennium.

Efficiency and safety at the forefront

The concept was built in just six months as a veritable laboratory on wheels. The prototype was used to test components and systems that would later be incorporated into the production models. What was certainly not used in the Saabs of later years, however, was the huge glazed area with 66 solar cells that powered the car's entire electrical system.

Saab EV-1 Concept (1985)

The doors were fitted with glass and carbon fibre crash protectors and heat-reflecting windows.

The seats (with heating function and electrically adjustable backrests) were taken from a Chevrolet Corvette, while the digital instrument panel, the so-called "Night Panel", displayed the most important driving information - a solution adopted from the 9000.

The sports car of the future

The Saab was powered by a 285 PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, which gave it extremely sporty performance for the time. With acceleration from 0-62 mph in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h (168 mph). By comparison, the Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 of those years had a 231 PS engine and a top speed of 254 km/h (158 mph).

Saab EV-1 Concept (1985)

The EV-1 did not go unnoticed in Hollywood either. In fact, this curious Swedish sports car can be clearly seen in the background of a scene in Back to the Future - Part II.