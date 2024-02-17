The MG Whale is the latest surprise from the Chinese brand. Undoubtedly, the manufacturer is ready to give us a spectacular 2024 in terms of models. Specifically, it will unveil the MG3 hybrid utility vehicle, as well as the latest generation of the MG HS and the replacement for the MG ZS.

But today we put the new Whale under the spotlight. It is a coupé SUV, larger than the MG HS: it is 4.70 metres long (2.765 m wheelbase), 1.90 metres wide and 1.69 metres high. Its dimensions are similar to those of the Renault Rafale (4.71 m) and the BMW X4 (4.75 m).

Gallery: MG Whale 2024

15 Photos

Aesthetic details

The design of the new MG Whale will not leave you indifferent. Its distinctive grille is flanked by vertical light clusters, while the upper part includes the daytime running lights joined by a chrome strip.

Its profile features two-tone bodywork, integrated door handles, 19-inch wheels and a pronounced roofline. At the rear, there is a Hyundai KONA-style light signature, vertical lights, a generously sized spoiler and chrome twin tailpipes.

231 PS petrol engine

The cabin greets us with a curved 12.3-inch dual widescreen display, a floating centre console and an original gear selector. There's ambient lighting, two-tone white/blue Nappa leather upholstery and an electric panoramic roof. The boot? It's 382 litres, and reaches 1,458 litres with the seats folded down.

Under the bonnet, it is powered by a 2.0-litre Turbo petrol engine with 231 PS and 370 Nm of peak torque between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm. It is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and has front-wheel drive (FWD); the rear suspension is a multi-link type.

Will it come to Spain?

The new MG Whale 2024 is offered in two trim levels: Comfort and Luxury. The equipment includes keyless entry and start, electric and heated sports seats, wireless charger, cruise control, audio system with nine speakers and parking sensors.

Other interesting features include lane assist, 360-degree vision camera, automatic emergency braking, navigation, Android/Apple compatible multimedia system, electric tailgate and a driving profile selector.

In certain international markets, the new MG Whale 2024 is available with a 6-year or 200,000 km (124,274 mile) warranty. The brand offers a choice of five colours: white, blue, black, silver and dark grey. With these details in mind, would you like to see it sold in the UK?