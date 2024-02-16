The new Jetour T2 proves that traditional brands need to start worrying (if they haven't already). This Chinese five-seater SUV stands out aesthetically and offers cutting-edge technology, without neglecting its off-road qualities.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 4.78 metres long, which is longer than the Nissan X-Trail (4.68 m), Renault Espace (4.72 m), SEAT Tarraco (4.73 m) and Skoda Kodiaq (4.75 m), although it is slightly smaller than the new Hyundai Santa Fe (4.83 m).

Discover the new Jetour T2 2024

On the outside, the Jetour T2 stands out for its imposing front end, with a large grille, LED headlights and lower guards. In profile, it has very squared-off lines, roof rails and bulging wheel arches, while the rear features a striking tailgate and a high-tech light signature.

The cabin has a very clean design, with the 15.6-inch HD central screen standing out. It also has 10.25-inch instrumentation and a centre console that houses the gear selector and driving profiles.

This model is powered by the Snapdragon 8155 chip and has a 12-speaker Sony audio system. To enhance the feel, it includes ventilated seats with memory, ambient lighting and a panoramic roof.

Under the bonnet, it is powered by a 2.0 Turbo petrol engine with 254 PS and 390 Nm of peak torque. It is linked to the seven-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic gearbox and sixth-generation BorgWarner all-wheel drive system.

The manufacturer presents interesting angles for off-road use: 39º entry, 25º ventral and 30º exit. It has hill start and hill descent assist, limited slip differential and fording sensor.

Of course, technology is one of its greatest assets. There is no shortage of features such as remote parking, lane assist, 360° camera, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam guidance, fatigue detector, blind spot monitoring and automatic braking.

The new Jetour T2 2024 is already available in several international markets, with up to seven exterior and two interior colours. Finally, the brand offers a 10-year warranty or 1,000,000 kilometres (621,371 miles).

Gallery: New Jetour T2 2024