The debut of the first Afeela-branded electric car is confirmed for next year. The new entry, which Sony and Honda are working on, will be followed by two other models: a sports hatchback, which we will see debut in 2027, and a compact car to be unveiled in 2028 or later.

This was reported by the Japanese financial news agency Nikkei, citing a statement by a Sony Honda Mobility spokesperson: 'We continue to explore our future line-up. However, at the moment we cannot reveal anything beyond what has been announced so far."

What we know about the Afeela sedan

At the moment, therefore, there is no information about the upcoming Afeela, but something about the saloon has been known for some time. In 2021, Sony's self-driving prototype (the Vision-S) made a comeback, with a few changes from the past, and this year at CES in Las Vegas its evolution was shown, which will soon become production reality.

Sony Vision S, le foto spia La prima auto marchiata Afeela

Yasuhide Mizuno, the CEO of the joint venture set up in 2022, showed the new logo and the main features of this car, which brings together the best of Sony's technology and Honda's electric powertrains.

The car is equipped with 45 sensors and cameras, both inside and out, for autonomous driving and driver and passenger monitoring; and will have a display integrated into the front.

The interior of the Afeela sedan

By 2025, orders should be open, with deliveries expected in 2026 across North America, where the main competitor will be the Tesla Model 3.