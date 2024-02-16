You probably think that the Dacia Sandero is no mystery to you. This utility car has managed to be the best-selling model throughout Europe in 2023.

Therefore, there is a long list of competitors that must fight at the highest level to reach its market share. We are talking about the Hyundai i20, Vauxhall Corsa, Peugeot 208, Renault Clio, SEAT Ibiza, Toyota Yaris or Volkswagen Polo.

If you are interested in buying the new Dacia Sandero, and you have doubts about the conventional version or the Stepway crossover variant, don't miss Motor1.com's comparison. And we're not going to focus on the aesthetic differences between the two; we're willing to go further.

Gallery: Dacia Sandero/Sandero Stepway (2023)

12 Photos

Engines

First of all, you should consider that the Dacia Sandero Stepway has a privileged range of engines, which the 'normal' models do not have. Thus, it benefits exclusively from the 90 PS 1.0 TCe petrol engine, the only petrol version of the city car in the UK. 110 PS model is also available in Europe but not in the UK.

As a curiosity, the conventional Dacia Sandero has an entry-level version in many markets, but it is also not currently offered in the UK. This is the naturally aspirated 1.0 SCe 65 PS engine, ideal for city driving and the surrounding area... and not available on the Stepway either.

Dacia Sandero Dacia Sandero Stepway

Gearbox

For both Sandero and Stepway there are only two engine choices: You can opt for the 90 PS 1.0-litre TCe petrol engine or the twin-turbo 1.0-litre ECO-G 100 PS bi-fuel version, which can run on petrol and LPG.

Curiously, the same powertrains are combined with a five-speed (Sandero only) or six-speed manual gearbox when the Stepway version is chosen. Their is a CVT automatic gearbox but it is only available with the Stepway bodystyle abroad.

Essential trim level

The Essential trim is the entry-level trim for the Dacia Sandero, although there is an important difference. While the conventional version lacks air conditioning, the Sandero Stepway does include it, as well as modular roof rails and underbody protection.

Finally, only the Dacia Sandero Stepway gives access to the most luxurious trim levels in the range: Extreme. The top of the range includes rear-view camera, automatic climate control, blind spot detector, electric parking brake, navigation system and extended grip.