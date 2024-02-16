Renault has unveiled its latest addition to the light commercial segment, and it’s electric. The Trafic E-Tech is a 100 per cent electric van, and it’s now available for pre-ordering in the United Kingdom. Priced from £34,500 plus VAT after accounting for the £5,000 PiVG (Plug-in Van Grant), official ordering will commence in June, with the first customer deliveries expected to roll out in September.

This electric iteration of the Trafic positions itself between the Kangoo E-Tech electric and Master E-Tech electric models in Renault's fully electric LCV lineup. The model offers customers a choice of three versions, including a high-roof model that fills a unique niche in the UK market.

Gallery: Renault Trafic E-Tech electric (UK spec)

12 Photos

Powered by a 52-kWh lithium-ion battery, the Trafic E-Tech has a range of up to 186 miles (WLTP) on a single charge. Rapid DC charging up to 50 kW can fully recharge the battery in just about an hour, while a single-phase 7-kW AC charger offers versatility for home charging. Furthermore, 22 kW AC fast charging at public stations provides a 31-mile top-up (WLTP) in under 25 minutes.

Under the bonnet, the Trafic E-Tech features a 75-bhp electric motor delivering 155 lb-ft of instantly available torque. Just like any other modern electric vehicle, the conventional hydraulic braking system is augmented with an adaptive regenerative brake system, maximising energy recovery opportunities.

In terms of versatility, the electric van offers two body lengths (5.08 and 5.48 metres) and two heights (1.967 and 2.498 metres), providing a load space ranging from 5.8 m³ to 8.9 m³. The long-wheelbase version accommodates loads of up to 4.15 metres in length, thanks to its clever load-through facility. The towing capacity is up to 920 kg, while the maximum payload is 1,222 kg.

The standard equipment includes an EasyLink infotainment system with an 8.0-inch screen and DAB radio, manual air conditioning, full LED headlights, heated side mirrors, 16-inch steel rims, cruise control, and others.

Below is the full pricing of the Trafic E-Tech electric in the UK.