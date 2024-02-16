Carwow, one of the largest online car-shopping sites in the United Kingdom, has announced the acquisition of Autovia, a media company that owns titles such as AutoExpress and Evo. The financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.

Autovia’s audience spans 15 million readers, buyers, and enthusiasts monthly. The media group’s portfolio comprises print and digital titles, including Auto Express, Evo, DrivingElectric, and Carbuyer. Additionally, the firm also conducts an annual automotive satisfaction survey, Driver Power.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone for Carwow, enhancing its capabilities and extending its reach within the UK automotive market. With Carwow's existing content, the company said in a press statement, including its highly successful YouTube channel generating over 1.1 billion video views in 2023, the amalgamation with Autovia promises to broaden Carwow's audience base substantially.

Since its inception in 2011, Carwow has facilitated over 2.5 million car transactions, establishing itself as a trusted platform for car buyers and sellers across the UK, Germany, and Spain. Notably, one in every 10 privately registered new cars in the UK is sourced through Carwow's platform.

“Over the last decade, we’ve become synonymous with creating some of the world’s most popular, entertaining, and informative car content. As a result, Carwow is the starting point for millions of drivers when they think about changing cars. We help our drivers research, shortlist, find a new car and sell their old one, all in one place. We’re super-excited about the Autovia team joining the Carwow family as combining these well-respected and much-loved publishing brands with our marketplace, enabling even more people to change their cars with the Carwow Group,” John Veichmanis, Carwow’s CEO, commented.

Learn more about the deal from the video below.