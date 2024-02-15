The year 2023 marked the end of a number of popular cars, and some Audis could not escape this sad fate. The famous TT is now a thing of the past, and the R8 was due to follow shortly afterwards. However, that didn't happen, because although the original plan was to end production of the V10-powered supercar before January 2024, the naturally-aspirated machine is still going strong.

Gallery: Audi R8 Coupe V10 performance RWD at Laguna Seca

34 Photos

Audi has confirmed to German website Automobilwoche that the R8 is still in production at the Böllinger Höfe plant, where the RS E-Tron GT is also assembled. Knowing that the end is nigh for Audi Sport's flagship model, it seems that wealthy customers are rushing to buy a new one. In an email to Motor1.com, Audi TT and R8 spokeswoman Liza Kellner confirmed that the latter is still in production but that this comes as no surprise:

"It is true that the last Audi R8 will leave the production lines at the end of the first quarter of 2024. This marks the end of production of an iconic sports car at the Audi Böllinger Höfe site in Neckarsulm. The 100% electric Audi L'e-tron GT will continue to be built there because as part of our strategy, which has the clear objective of electrifying the entire product range, we have decided to withdraw the R8 from the programme at this precise date. The announcement that the R8 would be discontinued at the end of 2023 dates back to 2019. From this point of view, it is not surprising that the actual end date has changed by a few weeks."

Indeed, sales of the R8 doubled in the US last year with 631 cars sold in 2023 compared to 314 in 2022 (but there were 927 in 2018). However, Audi has yet to say how many cars were delivered globally last year although that figure is expected to be revealed on 19 March when it meets investors for its 2023 financial results. In the meantime, we can tell you that Audi sold 1,097 in 2022 and 1,679 in 2021.

Can electric really work?

A direct replacement for the R8 isn't on the cards, for now, as Volkswagen Group has retired the venerable 5.2-litre V10. Yes, this also means that the successor to the Lamborghini Huracan (see below) will lose the ten-cylinder engine. In its place, the future Italian bull will be equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain based on a modified combustion engine.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spy Shots

16 Photos

But Audi Sport officials have already hinted that an electric R8 could arrive one day on the Volkswagen Group's forthcoming Scalable Systems Platform (SSP). Does this mean that the TT will return with this powertrain one day? Perhaps, but it's not certain that many people will be happy with the idea of these models going electric.

Gallery: Audi TT Roadster Final Edition

7 Photos

Audi has already produced an electric R8. However, it was a commercial failure as the R8 E-Tron, released at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show and offered at an exorbitant price (estimated at €1 million although this figure is not official), was abandoned after the sale of less than 100 examples...

Gallery: Audi R8 e-tron (2015)