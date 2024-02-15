2024 is a year of renewal for many important models. Among them, the Nissan Juke. For this restyling, the UK-produced crossover today welcomes a new infotainment system inside, several new details and new exterior colours, including a distinctive yellow. Let's find out.

Nissan Juke 2024, exterior

The slight mid-career restyling of the Juke begins with the exterior. For 2024, the Sunderland-built crossover is getting a makeover, as you can see from the photos, with a very special new yellow colour. Reproduced at customer request, it is lighter and more modern than that of the first generation, and comes as standard with a black roof, mirrors, wheel arch inserts, grille and pillars.

Also in terms of colour, the new pearl white is now a lighter shade. This is achieved by increasing the amount of metallic particles in the paint, a process similar to that carried out on the black colour, which is now deeper, according to Nissan.

Alongside the new colours, new 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels make their debut on the N-Connecta and Tekna+ versions.

Nissan Juke 2024

Nissan Juke 2024, the interior

The real new features of the Nissan Juke 2024, however, are concentrated in the cabin. Firstly, it introduces a new infotainment system with a 12.3-inch screen, angled at an angle of 8° towards the driver. This is a system inherited from the manufacturer's biggest cars and equipped with new graphics, Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

A new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster also makes its debut in the cabin, available from the N-Connecta trim level upwards and featuring customisable graphics and content.

The interior of the new N-Sport trim version also features yellow trim, like the aforementioned body colour. These details also include new seats in yellow Alcantara with dedicated stitching, the same as those offered on other versions in other colours, but still covered in new materials and fabrics.

Finally, by 2024, all versions of the Nissan Juke will be enhanced with technological driving aids as standard. These include Lane Departure Warning, now standard on all versions, Emergency Lane Keeping, standard on the Tekna trim, a rear camera, standard on all versions and with a new resolution increased to 1.3 megapixels, and Around-View Monitor, available from the N-Connecta trim.

Nissan Juke 2024, l'intérieur

Nissan Juke 2024, the engines

From mid-2023, the Nissan Juke was available in just two engine variants. At the base of the range is the 1.0 Turbo 3-cylinder DIG-T with 114 PS and 180 Nm of torque, available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Above that, there's the hybrid version. This is a full version that uses a 1.6 petrol engine developed by Nissan for hybrid powertrains, capable of producing up to 94 PS and 148 Nm, combined with a 49 PS and 205 Nm electric motor and 15 kW starter/generator with inverter and a Renault-sourced 1.2 kWh water-cooled battery.

This combination enables the Juke Hybrid to start in 100% electric mode and maintain it up to 34 mph, generating a total of 143 PS combined.

Nissan Juke 2024, rear view

Nissan Juke 2024, prices

The Japanese manufacturer has yet to announce the prices of the Nissan Juke 2024, but they shouldn't stray too far from the current ones, which we talked about in 2023 when the hybrid powertrain was added to the price list.

Nissan Juke 2024, the competitors

The Nissan Juke is a compact crossover with rounded shapes. Its main rivals in the same segment include the Ford Puma, also recently redesigned, the new Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger, and the Peugeot 2008.