The latest insights from Auto Trader reveal an intriguing shift in the UK's used car market dynamics, with the Kia XCeed emerging as the fastest-selling used car across the country. According to the latest data, the compact crossover from the South Korean manufacturer is racing off retailers' forecourts at an astonishing pace, with an average of just 14 days from listing to sale.

Hot on the XCeed's tail in joint second position are the all-electric Tesla Model 3 and the Mercedes-Benz EQC, boasting equally impressive sell-out times of 14.5 days. The Hyundai Ioiniq 5 follows closely behind, taking a mere 15 days to find its new owner, while even the discontinued Ford Fiesta - the UK's best-selling used car last year - is proving to be a sought-after commodity, changing hands in just 16 days.

The trend towards SUVs continues to dominate the market, with six out of the top ten fastest-selling used cars falling under this category. Notable mentions include the petrol hybrid Ford Puma, Skoda Karoq, and Volvo XC60, reflecting Brits' unwavering enthusiasm for spacious and versatile vehicles.

UK's fastest-selling used cars as of February 2024

Rank

Make

Model

Body Type

Fuel Type

Age Band

Average days to sell

1

Kia

XCeed

SUV

Petrol

up to 1 Year

14

2

Tesla

Model 3

Saloon

Electric

1 to 3 Years

14.5

3

Mercedes-Benz

EQC

SUV

Electric

up to 1 Year

14.5

4

Mercedes-Benz

CLA Class

Saloon

Petrol Hybrid

up to 1 Year

15

5

Ford

Puma

SUV

Petrol Hybrid

up to 1 Year

15

6

Hyundai

IONIQ

Hatchback

Petrol Hybrid

1 to 3 Years

15.5

7

Skoda

Karoq

SUV

Petrol

up to 1 Year

15.5

8

Ford

Fiesta

Hatchback

Petrol Hybrid

up to 1 Year

16

9

Kia

Sportage

SUV

Petrol

up to 1 Year

16

10

Volvo

XC60

SUV

Petrol

3 to 5 Years

16.5

However, not all cars are flying off the shelves with such speed. Auto Trader's data also highlights the top ten slowest-selling used cars, which have languished on retailers' forecourts for over two months on average. Topping this list is the Vauxhall Crossland, taking a staggering 75 days to sell, followed closely by the Land Rover Range Rover and the Mazda CX 30.

Regional disparities in sales pace are also evident, with Scotland claiming the title of the fastest-selling region, where dealers take an average of just 24 days to move their vehicle stock. Conversely, London emerges as the slowest-selling location, with retailers struggling to shift used cars within an average of 31 days.

UK's slowest-selling used cars as of February 2024

Rank

Make

Model

Body Type

Fuel Type

Age Band

Average days to sell

1

Vauxhall

Crossland

SUV

Petrol

up to 1 Year

75

2

Land Rover

Range Rover

SUV

Diesel

5 to 10 Years

72.5

3

Mazda

CX-30

SUV

Petrol

3 to 5 Years

70

4

BMW

X5

SUV

Diesel Hybrid

1 to 3 Years

67.5

5

Land Rover

Range Rover Sport

SUV

Diesel

10 to 15 Years

66

6

SEAT

Arona

SUV

Petrol

up to 1 Year

65

7

Land Rover

Discovery 4

SUV

Diesel

10 to 15 Years

65

8

Peugeot

E-208

Hatchback

Electric

1 to 3 Years

64

9

Mercedes-Benz

E Class

Convertible

Diesel

5 to 10 Years

61.5

10

Land Rover

Range Rover Sport

SUV

Diesel

5 to 10 Years

61

Source: Auto Trader