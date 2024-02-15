The latest insights from Auto Trader reveal an intriguing shift in the UK's used car market dynamics, with the Kia XCeed emerging as the fastest-selling used car across the country. According to the latest data, the compact crossover from the South Korean manufacturer is racing off retailers' forecourts at an astonishing pace, with an average of just 14 days from listing to sale.

Hot on the XCeed's tail in joint second position are the all-electric Tesla Model 3 and the Mercedes-Benz EQC, boasting equally impressive sell-out times of 14.5 days. The Hyundai Ioiniq 5 follows closely behind, taking a mere 15 days to find its new owner, while even the discontinued Ford Fiesta - the UK's best-selling used car last year - is proving to be a sought-after commodity, changing hands in just 16 days.

The trend towards SUVs continues to dominate the market, with six out of the top ten fastest-selling used cars falling under this category. Notable mentions include the petrol hybrid Ford Puma, Skoda Karoq, and Volvo XC60, reflecting Brits' unwavering enthusiasm for spacious and versatile vehicles.

UK's fastest-selling used cars as of February 2024

Rank Make Model Body Type Fuel Type Age Band Average days to sell 1 Kia XCeed SUV Petrol up to 1 Year 14 2 Tesla Model 3 Saloon Electric 1 to 3 Years 14.5 3 Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV Electric up to 1 Year 14.5 4 Mercedes-Benz CLA Class Saloon Petrol Hybrid up to 1 Year 15 5 Ford Puma SUV Petrol Hybrid up to 1 Year 15 6 Hyundai IONIQ Hatchback Petrol Hybrid 1 to 3 Years 15.5 7 Skoda Karoq SUV Petrol up to 1 Year 15.5 8 Ford Fiesta Hatchback Petrol Hybrid up to 1 Year 16 9 Kia Sportage SUV Petrol up to 1 Year 16 10 Volvo XC60 SUV Petrol 3 to 5 Years 16.5

However, not all cars are flying off the shelves with such speed. Auto Trader's data also highlights the top ten slowest-selling used cars, which have languished on retailers' forecourts for over two months on average. Topping this list is the Vauxhall Crossland, taking a staggering 75 days to sell, followed closely by the Land Rover Range Rover and the Mazda CX 30.

Regional disparities in sales pace are also evident, with Scotland claiming the title of the fastest-selling region, where dealers take an average of just 24 days to move their vehicle stock. Conversely, London emerges as the slowest-selling location, with retailers struggling to shift used cars within an average of 31 days.

UK's slowest-selling used cars as of February 2024