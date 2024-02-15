According to the latest statistics by the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, 64,087 vehicles were reported stolen in 2023, representing an increase of 5 per cent over the previous year. In a bid to enhance security and peace of mind for its customers, Nissan has announced the introduction of a Stolen Vehicle Tracking function via the NissanConnect Services app in the United Kingdom. Set to debut later this month, this service aims to combat vehicle theft by enabling connected Nissan vehicles to be tracked and located using GPS technology.

Upon activation, the service provider will work closely with law enforcement authorities to track the vehicle and coordinate its safe recovery. Moreover, in critical situations, Vodafone – Nissan’s partner for this feature – can remotely deactivate the vehicle's ignition.

Gallery: Nissan Stolen Vehicle Tracking

6 Photos

The Stolen Vehicle Tracking service will be available for a range of Nissan models, including the Ariya and select versions of the Qashqai and X-Trail produced from specific dates in 2022. Customers can easily determine if their vehicle is compatible with the service by accessing the Nissan Store section of the NissanConnect Services app.

For those eligible, the subscription can be activated for £99, offering 12 months of enhanced security features. This includes round-the-clock support, real-time notifications in case of unauthorised towing, and seamless communication between call centre operators, law enforcement agencies, and customers across Europe.

In addition to the Stolen Vehicle Tracking function, the enhanced features of the NissanConnect Services app seamlessly integrate with existing functionalities. These include remote control capabilities such as activating the horn and lights remotely for easy location in crowded parking lots, as well as remote door locking or unlocking for added security and flexibility. Moreover, the app offers a car locator feature, ideal for situations where owners need to retrieve their vehicle parked by someone else. For electric vehicle owners, remote climate control allows for pre-heating or cooling of the car before embarking on a journey.