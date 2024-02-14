On 22 February 2018, the Cupra brand was born. On that day, we made the announcement by showing you the first model: a 300 PS Cupra Ateca. Today, the Spanish brand, born from a rib of Seat, celebrates the anniversary by presenting the limited editions of the Cupra Formentor VZ5.

We speak in the plural because they are two models distinguished by two different exterior colours (one is finished in Century Bronze Matt and the other in Enceladus Grey Matt), but in total 222 units will be assembled to pay homage to that 22/2/2018. The price will be announced in the coming weeks.

Why the Formentor VZ5

Cupra has come a long way since that February 2018. "The Formentor VZ5 (where VZ stands for Veloz in Spanish, meaning fast or quick, and 5 for the 5-cylinder engine) is the ultimate expression of combustion performance and the embodiment of the brand's desire to inspire the next generation of car enthusiasts," explains Sven Schuwirth, Cupra's Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing.

These limited editions, therefore, pay homage to the VZ5, 're-proposing the vehicle's sporty aesthetic and enhancing its design both inside and out'. Both feature laser-engraved numbers in the door panel moulding, so owners can immediately see the exclusivity of their limited edition vehicle, and are equipped with the 2.5-litre five-cylinder TSI engine, which delivers 390 PS and 480 Nm of torque.

What is different about them

The two limited edition models are full of optional extras and, as mentioned, are distinguished by new exterior colours. The Century Bronze limited edition has special rear-view mirror caps, carbon-fibre exhaust pipes, 20-inch alloy wheels in copper (there is also a black option), sports CUPRA lettering in dark chrome and is distinguished by copper logos both inside and out. The interior includes black CUPBucket seats and a black stitched dashboard to perpetuate the sporty feel.

The limited-edition Cupra Formentor VZ5 Enceladus Grey, on the other hand, has dark chrome-plated CUPRA logos as well as some interior decorative elements, rear-view mirror caps, carbon-fibre exhaust tailpipes and 20-inch black wheels (also available in a copper option). Inside, this edition also benefits from black CUPBucket seats and a black stitched dashboard.