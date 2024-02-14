Niches are there to be filled. Ford Pro probably thought so too, and is now topping its Transit Custom and Ranger commercial vehicle series with two exceptional sports models. These are the MS-RT variants, which were developed in close co-operation with M-Sport, Ford's entry team in the WRC World Rally Championship and the Dakar desert marathon. MS-RT stands for M-Sport Road Technology.

Both the Ranger MS-RT and the Transit Custom MS-RT now set sporty tarmac accents with adapted tarmac chassis and striking appearances. The Ranger MS-RT is also characterised by a 240 PS and 600 Nm 3.0-litre turbo diesel engine and a 40 millimetre wider track.

The Transit Custom MS-RT with a 50 millimetre wider track is available as a van in two diesel versions with 150 PS or 170 PS, as a plug-in hybrid petrol engine with 233 PS or as a purely electrically powered van. The E-Transit Custom MS-RT has an output of 285 PS, making it the most powerful model in this series ever.

The limited special editions receive their finish with widenings, spoilers and all the other MS-RT-specific tinsel in a special production hall at Ford's British plant in Dagenham, not far from the Ford Pro development team. The facility includes a dedicated design and engineering office, a semi-automated paint line and two parallel production lines. Just like their sister models, the MS-RT versions benefit from all the advantages of the Ford Pro ecosystem with networked software offerings and fleet management solutions through to charging systems.

"We arevery pleased to be able to expand the Ford Pro model range with the MS-RT versions.They offer customers who want to make a special statement with their company car an option that is as inspiring as it is attention-grabbing. This particular clientele wants a commercial vehicle that they can use for work during the week, that emphasises their lifestyle and that they can also be seen in at the weekend. With the new MS-RT models, we provide the perfect solutions for this." Hans Schep - General Manager Ford Pro Europe

Ford Pro is offering the MS-RT variants of the Ranger and Transit Custom through its European commercial vehicle dealer network, which will be taking orders shortly. Deliveries are scheduled to start as early as mid-2024. Prices have not yet been communicated.