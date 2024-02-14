McLaren has stuck to its popular papaya orange and black colour scheme for the new F1 season, reverting to its standard nomenclature for the MCL38 that will get its first mileage on Wednesday during a filming session in Silverstone.
The car builds on the much-improved MCL60 which, after a slow start, came alive thanks to several mid-season upgrades in the 2023 season.
It is the first car fully overseen from its conception by team boss Andrea Stella and his new technical structure at Woking, which enabled it to move up to fourth in the 2023 championship, and it also the first product from McLaren's brand-new wind tunnel.
With further high-profile recruits on board, including Red Bull's Rob Marshall and Ferrari's David Sanchez, McLaren hopes to improve on last year's eight podiums between Norris and Piastri after often having the second-quickest car behind Red Bull across the final third of last year.
“Going into this year, we look to build on the momentum of last season but are realistic in the knowledge that every team will have made progress and found competitiveness for their 2024 cars," Stella said.
"We now have everything in place from an infrastructure, people and culture perspective so we continue to push forward and build on the work done to get us back to front of the grid.
“Before we hit the track for competitive sessions, we have a lot of work to do, including putting the MCL38 through its paces during the Bahrain pre-season test. The team has done a good job over the winter, and we are confident we can hit the ground running, but we know we have important tasks at hand before the season starts.
"There are a number of innovations on the car, but not all the areas we want to address have been completed for our launch-spec car. Those areas now become the focus of our in-season development, which is already in progress.
