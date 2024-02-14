McLaren has stuck to its popular papaya orange and black colour scheme for the new F1 season, reverting to its standard nomenclature for the MCL38 that will get its first mileage on Wednesday during a filming session in Silverstone.

The car builds on the much-improved MCL60 which, after a slow start, came alive thanks to several mid-season upgrades in the 2023 season.

It is the first car fully overseen from its conception by team boss Andrea Stella and his new technical structure at Woking, which enabled it to move up to fourth in the 2023 championship, and it also the first product from McLaren's brand-new wind tunnel.

With further high-profile recruits on board, including Red Bull's Rob Marshall and Ferrari's David Sanchez, McLaren hopes to improve on last year's eight podiums between Norris and Piastri after often having the second-quickest car behind Red Bull across the final third of last year.