Mazda celebrates the 35th anniversary of the iconic MX-5 sports car by revealing the latest iteration set to hit UK roads next month. With over 1.25 million MX-5s produced since its debut in 1989, the roadster holds a special place in the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide, especially in the UK where over 135,000 units have been sold so far.

The 2024 MX-5 features subtle yet impactful updates, marking the first exterior design change since the current generation's launch in 2015. Among the enhancements are revamped LED headlights along with redesigned rear LED lights. Adding to the allure, Mazda introduces a fresh Aero Grey paint colour to the lineup.

Gallery: 2024 Mazda MX-5

39 Photos

Enthusiasts can expect a diverse range of options with the eight-model lineup, comprising four Roadster and four RF models across various trim grades: Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line, and Homura. Prime-Line variants feature the 132-PS 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, while Exclusive-Line offers a choice between the 1.5-litre or the more potent 184-PS 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine. The range-topping Homura trim is exclusively matched with the 184-PS unit. Prices for the roadster start at £28,000 for the 1.5-litre Prime-Line version.

Mazda equips all 2.0-litre models with a front strut brace, limited-slip differential, and Bilstein dampers as standard. The 2024 variant also introduces an innovative asymmetric limited-slip differential, enhancing stability during cornering by optimising slip limiting force.

Inside the cabin, drivers will find a host of upgrades designed to elevate comfort and connectivity. A larger 8.8-inch touch-screen multimedia display takes centre stage, offering clearer navigation mapping and enhanced MZ Connect system functionality. Additionally, the inclusion of USB-C ports ensures seamless connectivity with modern devices. For those seeking luxury, the range-topping Homura grade now boasts Recaro seats trimmed in leather and Alcantara.

As a final note, the MX-5 has two fewer competitors on the market as the Toyota GR86 and the Subaru BRZ are now dead in Europe.