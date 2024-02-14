The designation Skoda RS has characterised the sportiest versions of the Octavia since 2000, and because the less exciting Octavia models have now been given a facelift (see related link below), the RS is of course also being given updates. Which updates are these? More power, for example ...

The upgraded Skoda Octavia RS is therefore exclusively equipped with the 265 PS version of the 2.0-litre TSI, which delivers 20 PS more than its predecessor. The engine mobilises a maximum torque of 370 Nm and always comes with an automatic 7-speed DSG. With the standard sports suspension, the RS is also 15 millimetres lower than the other Octavia models. This is complemented by progressive steering and an electronically controlled VAQ limited slip differential. That's it for the special technical features.

Externally, the top version now has a genuine sports exhaust with black tailpipes ex works. A new control unit contributes to the (according to Skoda) "powerful sound of the model". We don't yet know what this sounds like, but in Sport mode it certainly increases the engine speed when starting off.

Other RS-typical details include gloss black parts such as the grille frame, the window frames and the exterior mirror caps. In the estate version, this also applies to the roof rails. Also on board: sportier front and rear aprons, a red reflector strip on the rear bumper across the entire width of the vehicle and up to 19-inch wheels.

The RS models are the only Octavia versions to be fitted with Matrix LED headlights as standard. LED tail lights with animated indicators and animated coming/leaving home function complete the lighting package.

The interior is predominantly black in colour. A 13-inch central display with navigation system is included as standard, as is the automatically retracting luggage compartment cover in the RS Estate. The sports seats with integrated head restraints and new RS logo feature covers with a quilted pattern and red decorative stitching on the seat bolsters.

The dashboard cover with neoprene surface has double contrasting stitching in red. The trim strips on the inside of the doors are finished in high-gloss black, while the dashboard is in dark carbon fibre. The multifunction sports steering wheel has a leather cover and the pedals have a stainless steel look.

In the optional Design Selection RS Lounge, the sports seats have perforated microfibre and artificial leather covers with red contrasting stitching on the seat surface and backrest. The electrically adjustable front seats with memory function also offer depth adjustment of the seat surface, adjustable lumbar support and massage function as standard. The combination of microfibre and artificial leather can also be found in the door panels of the Design Selection RS Lounge. The microfibre dashboard centre section is covered with two rows of red contrasting stitching.

The manufacturer has not yet commented on prices or the market launch. However, we assume that the RS versions will be available at dealerships at the same time as the less exciting models, at adjusted prices, of course.