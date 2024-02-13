Abarth is in the midst of a transitional phase. In fact, the Scorpion-fronted brand is continuing its electrification with the 600e. This follows in the footsteps of the 500e by focusing even more on power and driving experience. However, the brand has not forgotten its origins and is not yet ready to retire its combustion engine models.

Proof of this is the launch of the 695 75th Anniversary, a special edition designed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the brand's birth.

1,368 units with 180 PS

The '75th Anniversary' (the price of which has not yet been announced by Abarth) is available in just 1,368 examples, a number that refers to the famous 1.4-litre T-Jet engine with a displacement of 1,368 cm3. This engine is equipped with a Garrett GT 1446 turbocharger that delivers 180 PS and 250 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. Top speed is 140 mph, while acceleration from 0 to 62 mph takes 6.7 seconds and is accompanied by the sound of Record Monza exhausts.

Abarth 695 75th Anniversary Les jantes de 17 pouces de la 75th Anniversary Abarth 695 75th Anniversary vue du toit

Equipped with Koni FSD shock absorbers, this special edition features a unique livery, with a distinctive touch represented by a dedicated logo visible inside and out. The roof features the scorpion symbol, while the sides feature exclusive piston-shaped stickers.

Other equipment includes gold Abarth logos, tinted rear windows, 17-inch gold alloy wheels and a high-performance braking system with ventilated and drilled 305x28 mm discs and black Brembo calipers.

Inside the 75th Anniversary

The interior of the 695 features a dashboard covered in black alcantara and new carbon seats made in collaboration with Sabelt. The latter feature special stitching and the "75th Anniversary" logo.

Abarth 695 75th Anniversary, l'intérieur

The Abarth's equipment includes a 7-inch DAB radio, a 7-inch TFT digital screen and CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as automatic climate control, Beats audio system and navigation system. In addition, the limited edition offers extended connectivity with Mopar Connect features, which include My:Assistant, My:Remote Control, My:Car and My:Journey.