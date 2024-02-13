Bentley, in collaboration with Bentley Manchester and Mulliner, has unveiled the limited edition Private White V.C. Bentayga, a bespoke vehicle paying homage to British heritage and the courageous spirit of Private Jack White. This one-of-a-kind luxury SUV has already found its home with a local enthusiast.

Private Jack White, born Jacob Weiss, distinguished himself during World War I, serving with bravery in the Middle East and earning the prestigious Victoria Cross for gallantry. Inspired by White's courage and today's fashion line, the specially commissioned Bentayga Azure features intricate copper detailing throughout the cabin, symbolising the copper telephone line used during wartime communications.

The exterior of the SUV is adorned in Dark Sapphire with a contemporary Blackline Specification and rear privacy glass, while bespoke 22-inch bright machined colour-matched wheels enhance its unique appearance. Inside, the cabin reflects military-inspired design elements, with purposeful sewing lines reminiscent of military attire and bespoke embroidery, including the Victoria Cross emblem and Private White V.C. lettering.

Notably, the dashboard incorporates organ stops finished in anodised copper and a silhouette of Cottenham House, the Private White V.C. factory, adding a touch of historical significance. Hidden surprises, such as bespoke treadplates and embroidered bulldog motifs, pay homage to the company's heritage and its unofficial mascot.

In addition to the meticulously crafted vehicle, the limited edition owner will receive a capsule collection of bespoke clothing from Private White V.C., further enhancing the exclusivity of this collaboration.