Is there a sportier car than an Aston Martin Vantage? Possibly, but at first glance, the British coupé happens to be one of the most attractively styled models in the world.

The problem, as is almost always the case, is that it is priced beyond most people's reach. That's why anyone looking for alternatives to paying what an Aston Martin costs will find this curious (and cheap) body kit, made by Damd and built on a Toyota.

The name rings a bell, doesn't it? It's probably because, among its crazy projects, there are other iconic models that don't require a big investment, such as the classic and modern Renault 4 we told you about recently, which had a very low price tag.

Or perhaps the Suzuki Jimny, which we have seen turned into luxury models like the classic Land Rover Defender or the now legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class, into a sporty TT like the Mercedes-AMG G63, into an American 4x4 like the Ford Bronco or into two rally icons, like the Renault 5 Turbo or the Lancia Delta Integrale.

12 Photos

A Toyota GT86, converted into an Aston Martin Vantage

On this occasion, the kit takes a different route... although the result is equally impressive. And for this, a Toyota GT86 is used as a base; in other words, the predecessor of the GR86.

On that basis, and adding a body kit that costs about £2,100 at current exchange rates (before taxes and without the custom paint), Damd gives shape to a sports car inspired by the iconic Aston Martin model and quite successfully.

The exterior kit is quite complete, including front bumper, grille, air intakes, rear bumper, different emblems, and rear spoiler. Damd also offers RAYS Gramlight 57Xtreme STD SPEC FACE2 wheels, which are mounted on Bridgestone Potenza S-001 tyres.

And if you want to invest a little more and finish off the whole package, Damd also offers a range of customisation options to make the cabin look more Aston-like: upholstery, trim, steering wheels, instrumentation... In short, a bit of everything.