Stellantis chairman John Elkann denies rumours of possible new alliances. 'There are no plans under study concerning Stellantis' merger operations with other manufacturers,' the Group's number one told ANSA recently, explaining that the company's priority is to implement the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

Another important commitment of Stellantis, its president recalled, is the Tavolo Automotive promoted by Mimit, which 'sees the Italian government united with all the players in the supply chain in the achievement of important common objectives to tackle the electric transition together'.

The Dare Forward 2030 plan

In view of Elkann's statements, it is worth remembering that the Dare Forward 2030 was presented by Stellantis in March 2022 and is built around three pillars: Ethics (-50% carbon footprint by 2030), Technology (electrification and digitisation of the range) and Value (7 business units to dedicate to the plan).

The goal is to double net revenues to EUR 300bn by 2030 (compared to 2021) and record double-digit adjusted operating profit margins throughout the decade, becoming Carbon Zero by 2028.

One of the most recent milestones of the plan concerns the investment in software with a new centre in Poland (the eighth worldwide) and the STLA Large platform that will be used by several high-end models, such as the new Alfa Giulia.

The electrical plan Stellantis

The Automotive Table

A new meeting of the Automotive Table is planned for February. In the meantime, Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, has in recent days returned to the charge against the Meloni executive, claiming that car production in Italy is at risk.

Paolo Capone, Ugl general secretary, commented on his words, calling for 'the convening of a table between the government and the social partners to relaunch the sector in Italy'. There is therefore great attention on this issue, which is still under discussion.