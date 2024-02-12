When we talk about the first camper vans in history, our minds inevitably tend to think of the Volkswagen T1, which pioneered the trend of using a van as a kind of home on wheels. Well, Eriba, the specialist belonging to the giant Hymer Group, appeals to nostalgia in its latest creation.

This is none other than the Eriba Car, a camper van based on the Volkswagen Crafter, with an eye-catching two-tone colour scheme, in another nod to the original T1, but adapted to the tastes and needs of a more modern customer who is looking for other types of elements in their 'motor home'.

Designed to be "anything but ordinary", the new camper aims to offer van lovers something a little different, and it all starts with the manufacturer itself, which is better known for its excellent caravans than its camper vans.

However, Hymer wants to give the Eriba camper van range a certain premium aura and the first projects are along those lines.

Customers can choose to offset the white top with Deep Blue or Cherry Red or opt for a more subtle combination of silver on the top and metallic Iridium Grey on the bottom.

The two-tone paintwork is reminiscent of the colour combinations of classic Volkswagens and Eriba Touring caravans, true legends in this niche market.

But while its exterior may appear 'risky' in terms of styling, inside, the Eriba Car has a design that is very familiar. It features the Hymer staple, in the form of a folding, raised spring mattress at the rear, which provides a sleeping area of 200 x 136 cm at night; by day, a central aisle is kept clear for other activities.

The bathroom is also located directly in front of the bed on the driver's side, with a shower, toilet, fold-down washbasin and vanity mirror. As a functional detail, the shower can also be used outside by simply pulling it out of the bathroom window.

Directly opposite, , is the kitchen, which houses a two-burner gas cooker, a sink, an extendable worktop and a pull-out refrigerator. Moving towards the front of the camper van, we come to the double-leaf swivel dinette table, which adjusts to accommodate those seated on the double-seated rear bench and the swivel (captain's) seats in the driving area.

In addition, the Eriba Car also includes an available outdoor dining set, consisting of a folding table and chairs, sized to be stored in the cargo area under the bed.

The Eriba Car measures 5.99 metres in length and is based mechanically on the Volkswagen Crafter 3500 with a 2.0-litre TDI engine in 140 or 177 PS versions. As standard, the less powerful engine is coupled with a six-speed manual transmission, and a DSG automatic gearbox is available as an option.

Other interesting technical details are that the cabin comes standard with heating and hot water system, a 95 Ah AGM auxiliary battery and a 100-litre fresh water tank.

Last but not least for this type of vehicle is the price. The first deliveries will take place from spring onwards at a base cost of €74,900 (approx. £64,000 at the current exchange rate). The Hymer Group presented the Eriba Car at the Stuttgart trade fair, where it was one of the stars of the stand.