The Volkswagen Golf has just been updated, but before it hits the market, the current model, specifically the GTI version, is getting a very special limited edition this spring. It's called MT Ultimate and it's the farewell to the manual gearbox in the compact sports car.

So, if you are a purist and also a Golf GTI lover, you have your ideal car in front of you. Our colleagues at Motor1.com Italy tell us that the car (110 units) will be available in spring for a price of €52,950 in their country. Will it arrive in the UK? We await developments...

Exclusive equipment

Available in red, white or black like the first GTI, the MT Ultimate features a number of exclusive details. In particular, there are black details, such as the mirror caps and the stripes on the underside of the side, as well as specific 19-inch two-tone or black alloy wheels.

Volkswagen Golf GTI MT Ultimate

There is also a GTI MT Ultimate logo on the front door pillar and the commemorative plaque on the dashboard, certifying that the car belongs to the Italian limited series of 110 units.

Factory equipment includes optional extras such as Matrix LED IQ.Light headlights with Dynamic Light Assist, LED front fog lights, Rear Traffic Alert, adaptive suspension and Harman Kardon audio system.

245 'old-school' hp

Like the other Golf GTIs, the MT Ultimate is powered by the EA888 evo4 TSI direct injection evo4 engine. This turbocharged four-cylinder block, with 1,984 cm3, develops a maximum output of 245 PS between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm and delivers 370 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 4,300 revs.

Interior Volkswagen Golf GTI MT Ultimate

The Golf GTI MT Ultimate reaches a speed of 155 mph (self-limiting) and accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 6.4 seconds. As mentioned at the beginning, it will be the last GTI with a manual gearbox, as the restyling will be offered exclusively with the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.