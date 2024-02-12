Google Maps gets an update. Not so much in the calculation of routes, but in the ability to find destinations and points of interest. All thanks to generative artificial intelligence, a major tech player in recent times.

For the time being, this is an experimental feature that is currently only available in the United States for some Local Guides - Google Maps users who enter and edit places in the maps - which will later be implemented in the smartphone app. Let's see how it works.

Just ask

"Let's say you're visiting San Francisco and want to plan a few hours visiting vintage places. You ask Maps what you're looking for, e.g. "places with a vintage vibe in San Francisco". Our artificial intelligence models will analyse Maps' rich information about nearby businesses and places along with photos, ratings and reviews from the Maps community to give you reliable suggestions".

This is how the Mountain View company is presenting the new features of Google Maps. As with other generative AI (ChatGPT in the lead), it will no longer be necessary to use well-defined keywords to find places around us. Just type - in natural language - in the search bar what you are looking for. The app will analyse information on more than 250 million places within it.

As with other chatbots, you can then continue the conversation without having to start from the beginning. In fact, if you have found the vintage places mentioned above and you want to refine your search by selecting restaurants or bars, all you have to do is say "How about lunch" to see places with a vintage atmosphere where you can eat.