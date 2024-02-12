Celebrating its 10th anniversary on the market, the Jeep Renegade has just received another refresh. After more than two million units sold worldwide, the small crossover enters the 2024 model year with several important improvements.

Even the entry-level Renegade now comes equipped with a mild-hybrid powertrain and features such as a new infotainment system, updated steering wheel, and USB port type A+C. A set of 16-inch alloy wheels also come as standard. Moving up the trim levels, the Altitude trim offers enhanced exteriors and interiors, boasting full LED headlamps and taillamps, LED fog lamps, and bigger 17-inch alloy wheels with summer tyres. Inside, automatic air conditioning and automatic high-beam headlamps contribute to a more comfortable and convenient driving experience.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Renegade

15 Photos

For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, the Summit trim delivers new 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, leather and heated steering wheel, windscreen wiper de-icer, and carpeted floor mats, among other premium features. Meanwhile, the Overland trim strikes a balance between style and practicality, featuring 17-inch alloy wheels with mud and snow tyres, off-road bumpers, and versatile rear seating options.

Last but not least, for the off-road enthusiasts, the Trailhawk trim offers rugged capability combined with interior comfort, featuring dedicated fabric seats, off-road skid plates, and a selection of essential off-road features.

One of the most notable upgrades in the 2024 Renegade – one that can be found in all trim levels – is the new infotainment system, which now has faster processing power, larger full-HD displays, and enhanced connectivity options. Better 4G capability and over-the-air updates are also part of the package.

The Jeep Renegade carries over with two electrified powertrains, the e-Hybrid and the 4xe plug-in hybrid. The systems have optimised combustion engines and recalibrated batteries, and now deliver up to 5 per cent lower CO2 emissions.

UK pricing for the refreshed 2024 Renegade starts at £30,500 OTR. The 2023 model is also available for at least £30,030.