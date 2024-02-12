Lunaz, one of the leading names in the electrification of classic vehicles, has unveiled its latest masterpiece: a fully electric 1983 short-wheelbase Land Rover Range Rover Safari. This open-top model, reminiscent of the iconic vehicle driven by James Bond in the 1983 movie Octopussy, represents the firm’s first convertible vehicle converted into an EV.

Unlike previous fixed-roof electric Range Rovers, this particular machine has undergone extensive structural enhancements to maintain its strength and stability without a roof. The body and chassis have been reinforced, providing a robust platform for the upgraded fully electric powertrain while retaining the original exterior coachwork.

Gallery: Range Rover "007 1983" by Lunaz

12 Photos

The interior of the project has received a number of big upgrades over the stock vehicle. Gone are the spartan features of the original, replaced by a new and extended 3D printed console crafted over a two-year period. This console integrates modern amenities such as an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-enabled infotainment screen, digital controls for the air conditioning and heating system, and USB-C ports for device charging.

Seating has been completely redesigned for enhanced aesthetics, comfort, and ergonomics, utilising proprietary padding materials developed for Lunaz's upcycled Rolls-Royce and Bentley models. The interior design alone required over 1,000 collective hours of development and production.

Under the bonnet, the EV restomod features 380-PS electric powertrain, representing a significant improvement over the original V8 engine in terms of both power and CO2 emissions. To manage the increased torque, the vehicle has been equipped with adjustable dampers, bespoke springs, and upgraded disc brakes. Notably, all original approach, breakover, and departure angles are kept unchanged, and so is the 500-millimetre wading depth.

Unfortunately, details regarding the battery capacity, range, and performance are not available at the moment.