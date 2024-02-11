With the arrival of bad weather, there are probably some people who forget to go on an adventure with a recreational vehicle, missing out on what could be a few days of perfect relaxation alone, as a couple or with the family.

As we always say, if a caravan, camper van or motorhome is well prepared, you can travel and enjoy it all year round.

And if you don't believe me, here is an example from the Fiat-based Italian company Blucamp, which is perfect if you want to travel with company (even in winter), either with your family or with a group of friends.

A heated camper van on a Fiat base

If you are familiar with the name Bluecamp, it is not surprising since we have already talked about models from the company, such as the Blucamp Ocean 525 motorhome.

But in this case, we want to focus on the BluCamp Laser 600 Max, a camper van with a cheaper price than a motorhome, and also, more practical when it comes to moving around.

A point in its favour? The fact that it is based on one of the most versatile vans, the Fiat Ducato, it ensures high standards of modularity and adaptability.

And if you don't believe us, we'll tell you that this camper can carry four people and sleep 4+1. What does this mean? That means it has a large double bed in the rear and, optionally, a lounge that can be converted into a single bed.

140 PS Fiat diesel engine for this van

Despite being a camper that is only 6 metres long, and not a large motorhome, the interior space is quite well thought out, with a living/dining room, a separate area for the bathroom, a full kitchen with hob and fridge and the space for the bedroom.

Regarding the mechanical side, the Fiat 2.2 Multijet turbodiesel engine is chosen with 140 PS of power.

And what about the price? Well, we have seen that, for example, at Caravaning Santiago it is available for €53,525 in its 600 variant, which is slightly simpler than this 600 Max. Similarly, a 540 version is also available, which is more compact, at 5.40 metres long.

Standard equipment includes air conditioning, cruise control, heating, electric step, door with mosquito net, folding beds, panoramic skylight, 89-litre fridge and much more... and much more.

And if you want to personalise the camper even more, you can opt for the lift-up roof or the Turin Pack, which includes an awning, DAB radio+, solar panel, electrically adjustable rear bed, fifth bed...

