The electric car market is growing all over Europe, but at a slower pace than initially expected by manufacturers. This is having important consequences on the strategies of the manufacturers who, after perhaps a little too optimistic announcements, are starting to review their plans.

This is the case of Jaguar Land Rover, with CEO Adrian Mardell announcing during a conference call on quarterly results that the two British brands will prioritise plug-in hybrids, while continuing to push ahead with the development of new electrics.

Demand too weak

Mardell attributed this change of plans to a 'weakening demand for electric cars' while talking about 'a positive customer reception for plug-in hybrid models'.

This is why the two brands will undergo a revision of the strategy initially announced in 2021. In concrete terms, only four electric cars under the Land Rover brand will be introduced by 2026 instead of six, while the two battery-powered models under the Jaguar brand remain confirmed.

Land Rover plans to introduce its first electric SUV by the end of the year, followed shortly after the battery variant of the Range Rover Sport, both based on the MLA platform. The other two, more compact models will be built on an architecture called EMA. A battery-powered version of the Defender is also expected to be launched by 2030.

Jaguar's new horizons

As for Jaguar, a four-door electric GT based on a specific platform called JEA (Jaguar Electrified Architecture) is planned for 2025.

According to what Mardell told AutoExpress in early 2023, three battery-powered SUVs should also be in the brand's future. The first of these would be a two- or four-door model with a starting price of around €100,000 (approx. £85,000) and versions with a rear-mounted electric motor or all-wheel drive.

The intermediate model would be an SUV exclusively with dual electric drive and a base price list of €145,000 (£125,000), while the top of the range would be a €230,000 (£200,000) sports variant SVR with exclusive specifications for China and the United States.